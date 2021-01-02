Sabres' Jeff Skinner aiming to snap personal, team playoff droughts

Jeff Skinner savors every goal he scores, no matter the stakes. The 28-year-old will even celebrate when beating his own goalie during pregame warmups.
So, no one should have been surprised when Skinner rejoiced Friday by raising both arms in the air after rifling a wrist shot between Jonas Johansson’s leg pads during the Buffalo Sabres’ first practice of training camp.
Throughout the Sabres’ two practices to open camp, Skinner has celebrated his teammates’ goals and resumed his usual playful banter with goalie Carter Hutton between drills. Any frustrations from Skinner’s disappointing second season in Buffalo appear to be gone.
Skinner is now back to smiling and wowing his own teammates with his mastery around the net.
“Well, I just think his natural ability to score goals,” said new Sabres center Eric Staal, who played with Skinner for six seasons in Carolina. “Like a lot of offensive guys, it’s a lot about confidence and feeling good about your game and then getting opportunities to have success.”
Behind Skinner’s effervescent demeanor, though, is angst and a burning desire to be a catalyst for success in Buffalo. When former Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian reached the postseason with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Skinner became the NHL’s active leader in games played without appearing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Skinner wants to win. Experiencing playoff hockey takes precedence over his own personal statistics, although Skinner is aware that he must produce offensively for the Sabres to reach their potential during this 56-game season.
“Looking forward to that storyline coming to an end,” said Skinner, who has played 720 games across 10 seasons in the NHL. “Every year, you want to make the playoffs. As you get older, I’m not going to play forever so obviously the window is closing. Hopefully it’s still got some room there.”
Skinner has not revealed what, if any, changes he made to his offseason workout regimen following a season in which he scored only 14 goals in 59 games. In previous summers, Skinner worked with multiple skills coaches, renowned strength coach Andy O’Brien and instructors for boxing and Pilates. Each discipline is designed to help Skinner reach his optimal form ahead of training camp.
The process has helped Skinner become one of the NHL’s elite goal scorers – he totaled a career-high 40 with the Sabres in 2018-19 – and helped him earn an eight-year, $72 million contract with the Sabres in June 2019.
However, Skinner’s personal work will all be for naught if he fails to fit in Ralph Krueger’s system. The two had multiple conversations during the offseason, the contents of which left Krueger encouraged that Skinner is primed for a bounce back year.
“I thought both of us worked hard in those conversations to work together toward solutions,” said Krueger. “When a player doesn’t have a good season I have to be the first one to look in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do different as a coach?’ What’s exciting is I think Jeff and I were doing that together and it’s his comfort with the way we want to play and the commitment we need from every player without the puck, that went up as the season went on.
"We thought he came back strongly from his injury and we looked at a lot of the video from our final 10, 12 games in the last few months, and you could see a lot of good habits coming into Jeff’s game. His offense will grow out of that as he feels comfortable with what we demand from everybody without the puck.”
Krueger’s comments indicate Skinner’s play defensively led to the decreased role last season. Krueger routinely gave Skinner heavy minutes in the first period of games, only to cut playing time in the second and third. Skinner averaged two fewer minutes per game in 2019-20 (16:29) than his 40-goal season in 2018-19 (18:31), when he led Sabres forwards in 5 on 5 ice time.
Skinner’s play offensive improved significantly upon returning from a 10-game injury absence. When Skinner was on the ice last season, he accounted for 50% of the Sabres’ even-strength goals, a figure that was tied with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for second in the NHL. Skinner’s 1.06 goals per 60 minutes at 5 on 5 led the team and his 2.23 expected goals per 60 minutes, a measure of shot quality, ranked second among all Sabres forwards, according to Evolving-Hockey.com. Skinner accomplished those feats despite logging the ninth-most even-strength minutes on the team.
Skinner also had a decreased role on the power play and rarely skated on a line with a play-driving center. Staal’s arrival could be a significant boost for Skinner, as illustrated during the Sabres’ first two practices. While skating on a line with Sam Reinhart, Skinner and Staal collaborated on several impressive scoring opportunities.
Staal, a 36-year-old former Stanley Cup champion only two seasons removed from scoring 42 goals for Minnesota, does not have Jack Eichel’s elite speed but possesses an uncanny ability to create time and space for his teammates in the offensive zone. Those qualities, Krueger said, will make Staal’s linemates “better.”
According to NaturalStatTrick.com, despite their complementary skill sets, Skinner and Staal did not skate more than 325:21 together at 5 on 5 during any of their six seasons – that mark was set in 2013-14 when they had a minus-4 goal differential – in Carolina because the team lacked forward depth. For context, Skinner skated with Eichel and Reinhart for 541:21 at even strength in 2018-19.
“Just practicing with him for two days and it’s not a lot of time, but obviously with a guy who has been around that long it’s easy to play off of him because you know where he’s going to be,” said Skinner of Staal. "He’s pretty predictable. He wins a lot of battles and he creates a lot of space out there with how big he is and how fast he can play. That’s always nice when you’re a winger."
Skinner could not say if he placed additional pressure on himself to perform after receiving the lucrative long-term contract from former General Manager Jason Botterill. But Skinner stated a simple goal for this season: helping the Sabres win.
“I don’t really think there’s more or less pressure; it’s tough to measure it, for me,” said Skinner. “Every situation is different, every player is different, has different mindsets. Your mindset changes and evolves as you grow and as you play more games. But for me, at this moment, I expect to help the team and help the team win, and that’s pretty much it. It’s more black and white; there’s not much room for gray in that area.”
Injury updates
The Sabres aware awaiting word on the severity of an injury suffered by winger Victor Olofsson during practice Saturday.
Olofsson, a 20-goal scorer as a rookie last season, left practice after crashing into the post during a one-on-one drill. He returned to the ice several minutes later, only to not skate with the team following a midpractice video meeting.
The Sabres are already without captain Jack Eichel after he suffered an upper-body injury training off the ice before training camp. Eichel is expected to miss at least one more practice, according to Krueger, and goalie Linus Ullmark is also scheduled to return in the next few days. Ullmark missed the start of camp because of an immigration issue.