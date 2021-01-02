Sabres' Jeff Skinner aiming to snap personal, team playoff droughts

“I thought both of us worked hard in those conversations to work together toward solutions,” said Krueger. “When a player doesn’t have a good season I have to be the first one to look in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do different as a coach?’ What’s exciting is I think Jeff and I were doing that together and it’s his comfort with the way we want to play and the commitment we need from every player without the puck, that went up as the season went on.

"We thought he came back strongly from his injury and we looked at a lot of the video from our final 10, 12 games in the last few months, and you could see a lot of good habits coming into Jeff’s game. His offense will grow out of that as he feels comfortable with what we demand from everybody without the puck.”

Krueger’s comments indicate Skinner’s play defensively led to the decreased role last season. Krueger routinely gave Skinner heavy minutes in the first period of games, only to cut playing time in the second and third. Skinner averaged two fewer minutes per game in 2019-20 (16:29) than his 40-goal season in 2018-19 (18:31), when he led Sabres forwards in 5 on 5 ice time.