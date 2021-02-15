Sabres' Jake McCabe, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder return after bout with Covid-19

The Sabres are still without Rasmus Ristolainen, Curtis Lazar, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, all of whom were on the Covid protocol list Monday. It’s unclear when each will be able to skate with the team and why they were deemed unavailable. The league does not list why a player was added to the protocol list.

McCabe and Montour also remain on the protocol list, but are on track to return Tuesday. Both need to clear specific benchmarks in order to be cleared by doctors for game action.

Any player who tests positive is not allowed to workout at home during the length of his quarantine. Once cleared by medical personnel, each participates in a rehabilitation skate away from the team and then progresses to a full-group workout.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie previously reported that Sabres players expressed concern to the NHL Players’ Association ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils in Buffalo on Jan. 31.

The Devils added a player to the Covid protocol list before each game in KeyBank Center on Jan. 30-31, including winger Kyle Palmieri ahead of the second matchup. This raised questions about the decision to play the game, as the Devils had as many as 19 players on the Covid protocol list. Palmieri told the New Jersey media Monday that he tested positive for Covid-19 and experienced symptoms.