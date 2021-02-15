Sabres' Jake McCabe, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder return after bout with Covid-19

Buffalo Sabres winger Taylor Hall did not experience symptoms after a positive Covid-19 test landed him on the National Hockey League's protocol list.
Tobias Rieder, Jake McCabe and Brandon Montour weren’t as fortunate.
Rieder, McCabe and Montour each told the media following the morning skate Monday that they battled symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19. The trio rejoined the Sabres in KeyBank Center after clearing the league’s protocols, including a mandatory minimum 10-day isolation and negative test results.
Rieder, a 28-year-old left wing, called his bout with the virus a “rough couple days.” Montour, a 26-year-old defenseman, said he “wasn’t feeling the best” in what he described as a “tough couple of weeks.” McCabe, one of the Sabres’ top defensemen and a 27-year-old alternate captain, told the media he had symptoms for around five days.
The group joined Hall and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin as players to resume skating. Hall was asymptomatic after testing positive, while Dahlin was forced to quarantine after he was deemed a close contact. Dahlin, 20, tested negative throughout his quarantine and never had symptoms.
Coach Ralph Krueger, 61, rejoined the Sabres on the ice Sunday after testing positive and battling symptoms.
“Well, when I got the news, I was actually a little shocked, that can’t be right, like I’m not feeling anything,” said Rieder, who joined the Sabres as a free agent in October. “But sure enough, a couple hours after I could feel the symptoms and I was pretty sick for a day or two.”
The Sabres are still without Rasmus Ristolainen, Curtis Lazar, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, all of whom were on the Covid protocol list Monday. It’s unclear when each will be able to skate with the team and why they were deemed unavailable. The league does not list why a player was added to the protocol list.
McCabe and Montour also remain on the protocol list, but are on track to return Tuesday. Both need to clear specific benchmarks in order to be cleared by doctors for game action.
Any player who tests positive is not allowed to workout at home during the length of his quarantine. Once cleared by medical personnel, each participates in a rehabilitation skate away from the team and then progresses to a full-group workout.
TSN’s Bob McKenzie previously reported that Sabres players expressed concern to the NHL Players’ Association ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils in Buffalo on Jan. 31.
The Devils added a player to the Covid protocol list before each game in KeyBank Center on Jan. 30-31, including winger Kyle Palmieri ahead of the second matchup. This raised questions about the decision to play the game, as the Devils had as many as 19 players on the Covid protocol list. Palmieri told the New Jersey media Monday that he tested positive for Covid-19 and experienced symptoms.
McCabe, the Sabres’ NHLPA representative, echoed his teammates’ thoughts Monday when he said it’s not his job to determine if it’s safe to play games. The NHL has since made significant changes to its protocols, including the increased use of rapid testing ahead of games and the removal of glass behind each bench in arenas.
“Looking back at that weekend, it’s obviously an unfortunate circumstance,” said McCabe. “But moving forward, the league and everyone’s learning how to improve our protocols just to get through this entire season. I think the PA and the NHL have worked closely together just to continue to try to make it as safe and healthy as possible for all of us players. So, I think for all these new protocols you saw put in place, especially for point of care testing, I think that’s really crucial. Hopefully we can just continue to have less cases around the league and continue to play these games.”
Bench personnel
Sabres assistant coach Don Granato is switching to an eye-in-the-sky role following the pause. Granato, 53, is high-risk after he was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator while battling pneumonia at the start of the 2019-20 season.
Granato has not been on the ice for practices since the Sabres went back to work last week, but he has watched from the 100 level. He’ll view games from a suite in KeyBank Center and will join the coaches during intermissions. Granato’s spot on the bench will be taken by goalie coach Mike Bales, who also picks the Sabres’ personnel for shootouts.
Bales, 49, is in his second season in Buffalo and has been a full-time NHL goalie coach for eight years. He was on the Pittsburgh Penguins' staff for the Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017.
Roster moves
Prior to puck drop Monday, the Sabres promoted forward Steven Fogarty, and defensemen Brandon Davidson and Will Borgen from the taxi squad.
Forwards Rasmus Asplund and Andrew Oglevie were assigned from Rochester to the taxi squad. Fogarty and Davidson were free-agent signings by the Sabres in October.
Prospect watch
Sabres goalie prospect Erik Portillo, a third-round draft pick in 2019, made 29 saves in the University of Michigan's 3-0 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. The 20-year-old was voted by his teammates to receive the game puck and continue to impress in backup duty for the Wolverines.
Portillo has a .948 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average in five games for Michigan this season.