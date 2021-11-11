Sabres' Jacob Bryson will finally get to play NHL game in front of family

“There were probably more people growing up telling him what he couldn’t do, especially on the hockey side, because of his size,” said Nancy. “He’s always been undersized. To balance that out, he always had people who provided a lot of feedback and told him to not let it stop you. Keep dreaming and talk about what he needs to develop to make it. That early self-awareness made a big difference. Knowing up front what he’s not. I always used to tell him to respect ­­and know what you can’t control. ...

“I’m not surprised by what he’s accomplished. Those years of being surprised are far gone. He used to surprise me all the time but now, nothing surprises me. We’re really thrilled and happy for him.”

Bryson draws inspiration from his parents. His passion for hockey was passed down by Dean, who grew up playing the sport on an outdoor rink. It was in his family’s yard where Bryson, his brother, Ty, and their cousins, Mitchell and Ella Vande Sompel, learned the basics. Mitchell is a prospect of the New York Islanders and plays for the club’s American Hockey League affiliate.

There were many weekend road trips to tournaments and words of encouragement from his parents following games. And no matter where Bryson was playing, his family, including Ty, were there.