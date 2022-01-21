Sabres' Jack Quinn undergoing MRI after suffering lower-body injury

Right as the young core took flight, one of its prominent members became the latest Buffalo Sabres player on the injured list.

Winger Jack Quinn underwent an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of a lower-body injury suffered during the first period of the Sabres’ 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars in KeyBank Center one night earlier, General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters.

Quinn, 20, scored his first career NHL goal, a wrist shot that went bar down to beat Braden Holtby on the power play, and recorded an assist for a multi-point game. Quinn finished with 13:15 of ice time and three shots on goal in his second appearance with the Sabres. Coach Don Granato struck an optimistic stone when discussing the setback, explaining that Quinn's ability to remain in the game could bode well for the diagnosis.

The injury occurred when Quinn had an opportunity to seize a full-time role in the NHL, as the Sabres were already without forwards Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza.

Drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in 2020, Quinn earned a promotion before puck drop Thursday because of his remarkable play with the Sabres' American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester.