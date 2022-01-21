Sabres' Jack Quinn undergoing MRI after suffering lower-body injury

Right as the young core took flight, one of its prominent members became the latest Buffalo Sabres player on the injured list.
Winger Jack Quinn underwent an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of a lower-body injury suffered during the first period of the Sabres’ 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars in KeyBank Center one night earlier, General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters.
Quinn, 20, scored his first career NHL goal, a wrist shot that went bar down to beat Braden Holtby on the power play, and recorded an assist for a multi-point game. Quinn finished with 13:15 of ice time and three shots on goal in his second appearance with the Sabres. Coach Don Granato struck an optimistic stone when discussing the setback, explaining that Quinn's ability to remain in the game could bode well for the diagnosis.
The injury occurred when Quinn had an opportunity to seize a full-time role in the NHL, as the Sabres were already without forwards Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza.
Drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in 2020, Quinn earned a promotion before puck drop Thursday because of his remarkable play with the Sabres' American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester.
Entering Friday, Quinn was tied for the AHL lead with 18 goals and his 35 points ranked fourth. He accomplished that in only 24 games, as he missed approximately six weeks with mono.
With Quinn not available, the Sabres again added winger Brett Murray to the taxi squad. Adams gave a number of injury updates to reporters, most notably that Girgensons and center Casey Mittelstadt are in line to return to the lineup Tuesday in Ottawa.
Okposo is aiming to return during the club's West Coast trip to Arizona, Colorado and Vegas, which begins late next week. Defenseman Will Butcher, who left the game in the first period Thursday, is having a CT scan to determine the severity of an upper-body injury and will miss time.
Defenseman Jacob Bryson is pushing to return to the lineup Saturday against Philadelphia. In another surprise, goalie Craig Anderson was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since he suffered an upper-body injury Nov. 2.