Sabres' Jack Quinn named AHL rookie of the year after dynamic season with Amerks

Jack Quinn wasn't seething when the 20-year-old winger was told in October that he didn't make the Buffalo Sabres' roster.

Quinn told his bosses that he still wanted to prove that he can be a dominant player in the American Hockey League after an injury-shortened 2020-21 season.

He responded with a remarkable season that led to another honor Friday when the 2020 first-round draft choice was named the AHL's rookie of the year for 2021-22.

In 44 games with the Rochester Americans, Quinn has totaled 25 goals and 59 points. His 1.34 points per game lead all rookies and rank third overall in the league.

Quinn has compiled 18 multipoint games, 10 power-play goals and six game-winning goals. He didn't even have the advantage of playing the entire regular season. The right wing suffered a lower-body injury in his second career NHL game that sidelined him for approximately six weeks.

A call to the Sabres finally came in January, as Quinn skated 16:30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in KeyBank Center. He received another recall nine days later when there was a possible full-time roster spot available in Buffalo.

Quinn scored his first career NHL goal, a one-timer on the power play, but he suffered an injury early in the game against Dallas on Jan. 20.

It's the second honor for Quinn this week after he and teammate JJ Peterka were named to the AHL's all-rookie team. Quinn, who was drafted eighth overall by Buffalo in 2020, was limited to only 15 games with the Amerks in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season because of an injury that eventually required surgery.

