Sabres' Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka showing off 'swag' and 'confidence' as rookies

JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn moved the puck so quickly on their give-and-go Tuesday night that even their linemate, Dylan Cozens, couldn’t believe the rookie duo pulled off an early favorite for the Buffalo Sabres’ goal of the season.

“That was an unbelievable play,” said Cozens, beaming as he sat at his dressing-room stall following practice Wednesday in KeyBank Center. “I was surprised JJ even got it through to Quinner, then to give it back to JJ on his backward … that’s what makes it so fun to be out there with those guys.”

The sequence began in the neutral zone when Cozens beat a Los Angeles Kings defender to the puck, then passed to Peterka, who was staring down goalie Pheonix Copley on a 2-on-1 with Quinn skating on the left wing.

Remarkable play by JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn. It’s not often you see two rookies connect on a give-and-go like this. pic.twitter.com/idWX3DDjNf — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) December 14, 2022

Peterka sent a pass between the skates of Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, a Norris Trophy winner and two-time Stanley Cup champion, to Quinn. Rather than forcing a shot at a bad angle, Quinn immediately sent a backhand pass through the slot to Peterka on the right side of the net to set up the third of six Sabres goals in the third period.

“That goal is something you can hit replay on a few times,” marveled coach Don Granato.

The play showcased the chemistry the duo forged last season in Rochester, when Quinn and Peterka were selected to the American Hockey League’s all-rookie team and helped the Amerks advance to the division finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs. They’ve made a successful transition to the NHL and, led by Cozens, form a dynamic line for the Sabres.

Though they're not in the Calder Trophy discussion, Quinn and Peterka have been among the most impactful rookies in the NHL this season. According to Evolving-Hockey’s goals above replacement metric, which weighs a player’s overall contribution to his team, Quinn and Peterka rank first and eighth, respectively, among all rookies. Defenseman Owen Power was fourth entering play Wednesday.

“Yeah, I think the first few games maybe they were just trying to get their feet wet a little bit, and they've got their swag, their confidence that they're used to having,” Cozens said. “It's been a lot of fun to play with them, and I think they both adapted really quick to the NHL speed and pace. They’re both so smart, so it makes it easy to play with them.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen knew Quinn, 21, and Peterka, 20, had the skill to thrive as rookies. The separator for the duo, Luukkonen said, is their work ethic. The 23-year-old goalie recalled the long mornings and afternoons on the ice in Rochester last season. Staying on the ice after practice is the expectation with the Sabres and Amerks.

Quinn and Peterka were always the last ones off the ice, Luukkonen said. He knew that when their NHL opportunity arrived, they’d be able to work their way through the inevitable dips in performance that inexperienced players face when trying to succeed against the world’ best.

“The amount of fun those two have in practice is unreal,” Luukkonen noted. “They love to work. And it’s obviously paying off for them, so I think that’s the biggest part of it.”

Quinn and Peterka, the first draft picks under General Manager Kevyn Adams in 2020, authored two of the finest rookie seasons in Amerks history. Quinn, a winger with an exceptional right-handed shot, totaled 26 goals and 61 points in 45 regular-season games on his way to become the AHL's rookie of the year. He had only two goals in 15 games with Rochester during the abbreviated 2020-21 season.

Peterka, a winger who showed in the playoffs that he's capable of taking over games with his speed and playmaking ability, had 28 goals and 68 points in 70 games. He added 12 points in 10 games during the postseason run. The Amerks’ opponents keyed on Quinn and Peterka each game. It didn’t matter most nights. Through work in practice, they developed a remarkable chemistry that’s helped them succeed in Buffalo.

“We kind of know where each other are (on the ice) almost all the time,” said Quinn. “That play (against the Kings) doesn’t happen if he doesn’t get it through Doughty’s feet, which not many guys are even going to try to make that pass over. So, it kind of starts with him.”

Both have improved in different ways since they first skated together in Rochester. Quinn became a well-rounded playmaker. His shot isn’t the only way he can make an impact. Quinn uses his vision and instincts in the offensive zone to set up linemates for prime scoring opportunities. He’s more engaged in puck battles and he has adjusted to the pace of the NHL after he was a healthy scratch in consecutive games in October.

“With that being the scenario, I was excited for the challenge,” Quinn said of spending last season in Rochester. “And I think playing at that level and learning to play against tough competition and kind of being the guy has helped me in a lot of ways and learned a lot of good lessons that hopefully I am taking into this year and for years to come.”

Peterka has made significant strides without the puck. He’s learned where to skate in the offensive zone to get open for his linemates. Defensively, he now understands how to use his speed to backcheck when necessary. He eliminated two potential breakaways over the past week and, like Quinn, earned a spot on Buffalo’s penalty kill Tuesday night.

Michael Peca, an Amerks assistant coach and exceptional two-way player during his 14 seasons as a center in the NHL, coined Peterka’s legs his “moneymakers” because they generate so much speed and power in his skating stride that using them properly will earn him a long, successful career.

Peca, along with Amerks coach Seth Appert, urged Peterka to use that skating ability on the defensive side of the game, too. Doing so would lead to more offense, they told him.

“I think it’s just realizing the urgency in some situations, when you have to get back and go the extra mile to get them,” said Peterka. “Those coaches in Rochester were pretty hard on me with my backchecks last year, so I think that helped me a lot.”

Once Peterka developed the defensive side of his game, he flourished offensively. The breakthrough occurred after Christmas last season, as Peterka totaled 31 goals in the final 57 games, including the playoffs.

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Peterka’s confidence seemed to soar after his two-game audition with the Sabres went poorly. He skated himself into trouble, turned the puck over too much and it was clear he was not yet reliable enough defensively. Peterka returned to Rochester with a better understanding of how to succeed in the NHL.

“He struggled when he was up last year, which was good,” said Granato. “I think you have a young guy struggle when you go into a (press conference) as a coach and everybody is worried about it. As a coach, you’re like ‘This is great.’ He’s going to have to struggle at some point in his career just because he hasn’t played at that level. … That gave him a lot of hindsight to how much he had to prepare this year and he’s done a great job in that.”

Quinn has 15 points in his last 16 games, while Peterka has four goals and seven points in his last 11 games. Their line, centered by Cozens, has been on the ice for 11 goals at 5-on-5, most of which have been scored in the 11 games since they were reunited in Toronto against the Maple Leafs on Nov. 19. Cozens is the catalyst. At 21 years old, he’s averaging over a point per game this season and he has 22 points over his last 16 games.

Cozens raved about the rookies' relentless approach to each shift, how they're both eager to pressure opponents into mistakes. Granato's analysis of the highlight-reel goal illustrated how far each has come since their training camp with Buffalo in the fall of 2021.

"That line was still again dangerous at any moment,” said Granato. “Those three together, at any moment they’re dangerous because they see and read plays defensively so well and they read plays in tandem almost. … They obviously have the skill, and the chemistry is developing. That goal tonight is as nice a goal as we’ve seen all year and it shows a lot of talent and a lot of chemistry.”

Injury update

Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin practiced Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a lower-body injury against Tampa Bay on Nov. 28, but he won’t be ready to return to the lineup Thursday night in Colorado. Granato wouldn’t rule out Lyubushkin drawing back in at some point during the three-game road trip.

Winger Vinnie Hinostroza, who has missed the past five games with an undisclosed injury, has been cleared to return to the lineup, said Granato.