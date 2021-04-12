Sabres' Jack Eichel will 'still be out for a while,' GM says

Sabres captain Jack Eichel will "still be out for a while," general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters Monday after the trade deadline.

"He was again recently looked at by the doctors. There's been a slight improvement from before," Adams said. "That’s as far as I want to go. Where that puts him in terms of return, we’ll have to see. We’d love to have him even if it’s just for the end of the season. It still looks like he’s going to be out for a while."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Adams said there was "more clarity last week" and added that more should be coming in the next few days after continuing discussions with doctors on next steps.

"When we have the proper information to share and how we're moving forward, we'll be completely transparent," Adams said. "The reason he's not playing is he's not healthy enough to play. We need to do everything we can as an organization to help him get healthy."

Eichel has not played since March 7, when he suffered an apparent neck injury in a loss to the New York Islanders. However, the Sabres have not issued specifics on the nature of the injury. The Sabres have 15 games left in the season.