Sabres' Jack Eichel 'day to day;' goalie Linus Ullmark out vs. Flyers

Ralph Krueger could be without his star center and starting goaltender when the Buffalo Sabres host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Eichel, the Sabres’ 24-year-old captain, is considered “day to day,” according to Krueger, with a lower-body injury that prevented him from playing Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils. Ullmark, on the other hand, is not expected to be in the lineup Saturday or Sunday against the Flyers.
Ullmark, 27, underwent testing Friday to determine the severity of the lower-body injury that forced him to miss the final two periods of the 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey. He was evaluated by a trainer on the ice after making a highlight-reel glove save on Devils center Nico Hischier.
Ullmark finished the first period, stopping each of the 15 shots he faced, before he was replaced by Carter Hutton. With Ullmark unavailable Friday, the Sabres practiced with three goalies: Hutton, Jonas Johansson and Dustin Tokarski.
Good news finally arrived for the Sabres on Friday in the form of defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen successfully completing another on-ice workout. The 26-year-old has not appeared in a game since Jan. 31, and he spent 14 days on the Covid protocol list. Ristolainen experienced a wide range of symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19, including chest pain and fatigue.
Sabres' lines in practice with Eichel absent:Olofsson-Lazar-ReinhartHall-Staal-CozensRieder-Eakin-OkposoSkinner-Mittelstadt-SheahanFitzgerald (filling in)-Asplund-Thompson— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) February 26, 2021
Support Local Journalism
Although Krueger declined to say who will be in his lineup Saturday, Ristolainen is nearing a return and could possibly return this weekend. Winger Tobias Rieder has also been cleared to return.
“What we are happy about is his amazing physical foundation that he had coming into his battle with Covid is helping to expedite his return,” Krueger said of Ristolainen following practice Friday. “Like, you can just see the athlete, the work ethic. All of that just pays off for athletes when they come off of this. So, we’re really pleased with what’s he’s shown yesterday and today, and hopefully we’ll see that again tomorrow morning so we can put him back in the lineup. It’s not a given yet, but it’s a high possibility.”
Eichel experienced discomfort during warmups before puck drop and was replaced in the lineup by winger Tage Thompson. Riley Sheahan was moved to the top line and scored a goal on a backhanded shot at 6:28 into the first period.
However, it appears Curtis Lazar will be in line to skate with Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart if Eichel can't go. Lazar, 26, has four goals in 14 games.
It’s been a difficult road for Eichel the past two months. He missed the start of training camp with an upper-body injury and told the media following the two-week Covid-19 pause that he studied footage of himself from last season in pursuit of a solution to his early offensive struggles.
Eichel has gone eight consecutive games without a goal and has two goals with 12 assists in 16 games this season.
Ullmark’s injury, no matter the length of his absence, is a blow to the Sabres. He has totaled a .923 save percentage across his past nine games. Hutton, who stopped 21 of 25 shots against the Devils, will likely be in goal Saturday.