Tyson Jost made it clear to his bosses with the Buffalo Sabres in April that he didn't want to play elsewhere next season.

Buffalo was a bit of a mystery to Jost when he joined the club on waivers five months earlier, but it didn't take him long to find a role on the ice and develop camaraderie with teammates.

"I couldn’t have asked for things to work out any better," the 25-year-old forward told reporters during locker cleanout. "I’m really, really happy that I ended up here. ... So, it’s definitely something that I want to be a part of and that’s something I made pretty well known.”

Jost will have to a wait a while longer to learn if he'll be back with the Sabres next season. The club declined to extend a qualifying offer to Jost ahead of the deadline Friday, but, according to a source familiar with the situation, both sides plan to continue negotiations to try to complete a deal. He'll become an unrestricted free agent if not signed before Saturday at noon.

The Sabres retained the rights to restricted free agent wingers Brett Murray and Linus Weissbach with a qualifying offer. Both players can accept or their agents can work out a contract with the team. They also have the option to file for salary arbitration, though that's an unlikely scenario.

Defenseman Kale Clague and winger Matej Pekar weren't given qualifying offers and will become unrestricted free agents. The team has not ruled out re-signing Clague, a source told The Buffalo News.

The Sabres have expressed an interest in keeping Jost since April, but his qualifying offer was going to be $2.25 million after he made $2 million last season.

Jost, a first-round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2016, produced seven goals and 22 points while averaging 13:21 of ice time across 59 games after joining Buffalo in November. He spent most of that time as a center, typically skating between Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson.

The Sabres brought Jost to Buffalo because they viewed him as a player who had the potential to achieve more under coach Don Granato.

Forward depth became a greater focus for the Sabres this week when they learned that winger Jack Quinn underwent surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury that occurred during an off-ice workout. Quinn, 21, totaled 14 goals and 37 points in 75 games as a rookie. His play in March and April made him a breakout candidate for next season. According to a source familiar with the situation, Quinn's timeline to return is "closer to six months," which would be sometime in late December.

The injury might create an opportunity for someone like Murray, who would require waivers if assigned to Rochester. Murray has flourished as a power forward with the Amerks since Seth Appert took over as coach, producing 38 goals and 81 points over the past two seasons. Murray was outstanding during their run to the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference final with four goals and 10 points in 14 games. He's still only 24 years old and has grown exponentially since he had to accept an AHL contract to turn pro with the team that selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

Clague joined the Sabres last summer on a one-year, two-way contract and started the season in Rochester before joining Buffalo because of injury. Clague, 25, appeared in 33 games for the Sabres and had four assists while averaging 15:06 of ice time. He performed well in a depth role, and there's interest in keeping him if there's room on the roster.

Buffalo currently has seven NHL defensemen under contract next season, plus Adams is trying to acquire someone in a trade or free agency that can play a top-four role.

Weissbach is another forward on the rise. He turned pro after four years at the University of Wisconsin and, at the encouragement of Appert and his staff, developed an edge to his game that could make him a future bottom-six winger in the NHL. Weissbach was among the Amerks' top penalty-killers and provides offensive upside with 36 goals over the past two seasons.

Injuries sidetracked Pekar's development and prevented him from earning a spot next season on a Rochester team that's filled with forward prospects. He had only four goals and 16 points in 86 games with the Amerks since 2021. His departure leaves Buffalo with only two of the six players it drafted in 2018: Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson.