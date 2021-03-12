Sabres injury updates: Dylan Cozens not on ice for practice; Rasmus Dahlin returns

Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens was not on the ice Friday when the team began practice at KeyBank Center.

In the third period of Thursday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh, Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese delivered the hit while Cozens was approximately 5 feet from the boards. Cozens, who was drafted seventh overall in 2019, appeared to hit the back of his head and skated off slowly. He needed to be helped down the tunnel and did not return to the game.

The hit angered Sabres players and coach Ralph Krueger, who expressed disappointment that Aston-Reese wasn’t assessed a penalty for delivering the hit after Cozens had dumped the puck from the red line.

“I think it was kind of a bad hit,” Victor Olofsson added. “He was in a vulnerable place and he had his momentum going after he dumped the puck there toward the goal. Just gave him an extra push and I think that was really unnecessary and a dangerous play. I don’t know what the status is with Dylan, but it didn’t look good.”

Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is on the ice after enduring a knee-to-knee hit Thursday night.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is also absent, though, that is likely a maintenance day.