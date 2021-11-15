Sabres injury update: Dylan Cozens OK after leaving practice, others still week to week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"They've done some different things treatment-wise," Granato said. "It doesn't appear that it would be a long-term thing, but these things are delicate, so it's another delicate injury."

Center Casey Mittelstadt: Shaken up while trying to ward off Montreal's Brendan Gallagher in the Oct. 14 season opener, the team's No. 1 center out of training camp has missed 12 games and counting with an upper body injury.

"Casey is continuing to progress, which is positive," Granato said. "And that might mean it's less than a couple of weeks, or around there if he continues to progress. The type of injury he has, we still need to see that progression."

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju: Jokiharju blocked a shot in the opener and has been seen around the arena in a walking boot. But the boot is now gone and Granato said Jokiharju is doing some light skating.

"There should be no hiccups now. ... We're not going to rush him back till we feel those muscles around the injury are strong enough and he's not hurting it as a result of pulling the muscle around there," said Granato, who noted the team is watching for muscle atrophy in the area.

Out of the four injured players, Granato said Mittelstadt is the closest to returning.

"Based on his progression, if he continues that he would probably be back (first)," Granato said. "But again, you could wake up tomorrow and Victor's injury could be completely resolved. It's that close, but it's also that impeding to him shooting the puck."

