Sabres in 'regular communication' with New York State to try to host fans at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres say they are working behind the scenes to try to welcome fans back into KeyBank Center at some point during the 2020-21 season.
During a pre-training camp video news conference Tuesday, General Manager Kevyn Adams said the Sabres would “love” to be able to safely host crowds and that the organization is communicating with New York State officials to understand their options for reopening the arena.
However, Adams, who grew up in Clarence and was hired in June to run the hockey operations department for his hometown team, acknowledged that it’s “impossible” to predict when fans will be able to watch the Sabres in person.
"I certainly hope so. It would be great for our fans, for our players,” Adams told reporters. “I think if anyone on this call knows what the world looks like a day or a month from now, I'd be impressed. So, it's impossible to really answer it. But I will say this: I think we all certainly love the idea of having fans in our building again, as soon as possible. And I do know from our organization on the business operation side, there's regular communication with the state to understand where this could eventually lead and what our options can be.
Support Local Journalism
“So, there's plenty of capable people thinking about that daily, so I don't have to as much. But yeah, we're excited about it. And hopefully, that's the case sooner rather than later.”
The Sabres will play in front of no fans in Buffalo when their 56-game schedule begins with back-to-back home games against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 14-15.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters recently that he will allow fans to attend games at Bills Stadium if state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker agrees there is a safe way to do so. State officials have reviewed the Bills’ stadium reopening plan and, according to Cuomo, are considering “some alternatives and ideas.”
Cuomo announced last week that the state was studying a way to allow 6,700 fans into the Bills' home playoff game next month. The plan would require a combination of pre-game Covid-19 testing and postgame contact tracing.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz told The Buffalo News a decision was needed by the middle of this week in order to execute the plan properly.