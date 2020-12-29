Sabres in 'regular communication' with New York State to try to host fans at KeyBank Center

However, Adams, who grew up in Clarence and was hired in June to run the hockey operations department for his hometown team, acknowledged that it’s “impossible” to predict when fans will be able to watch the Sabres in person.

"I certainly hope so. It would be great for our fans, for our players,” Adams told reporters. “I think if anyone on this call knows what the world looks like a day or a month from now, I'd be impressed. So, it's impossible to really answer it. But I will say this: I think we all certainly love the idea of having fans in our building again, as soon as possible. And I do know from our organization on the business operation side, there's regular communication with the state to understand where this could eventually lead and what our options can be.