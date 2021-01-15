Sabres in line to start Linus Ullmark, awaiting word on Eric Staal's availability

Any analysis of the Buffalo Sabres’ season-opening loss to Washington inside KeyBank Center should include the caveat that most of Ralph Krueger’s roster had not played an NHL game in 10 months.

Almost every returning player on the roster needed at least one period to adjust to the Washington Capitals’ speed. And although the Sabres opened with a 6-4 defeat, Krueger was encouraged by a third period in which Buffalo scored twice, including a goal by Victor Olofsson with an extra attacker on the ice.

The Sabres reconvened Friday morning for video meetings in which Krueger likely explained a need to be better defensively. Unlike previous seasons, though, opponent-specific adjustments will need to be implemented immediately because the Sabres host the Capitals for the second game of a back-to-back at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Again, a bit of a stony, rough start can also clarify a lot of things quicker,” said Krueger. “Maybe last year things got off a little bit too easy and we didn’t have pain or adversity for too long, and then we went into a deep dive. We’re expecting a much better game tonight and one of the reasons is what happened in the second half of the game when we got our legs under us and we simplified things.”