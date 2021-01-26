Sabres' improved special teams units fend off Rangers for 3-2 win

Taylor Hall, a Hart Trophy winner who has ignited the Buffalo Sabres’ power play, sat in the penalty box Tuesday night as five of his teammates, including goalie Linus Ullmark, frantically fended off a blitz from six New York Rangers.
With the Rangers’ net empty, Ullmark expelled a shot from Artemi Panarin, Jake McCabe blocked an attempt by Mika Zibanejad and Tobias Rieder cleared the puck out of Buffalo’s zone. It effectively became a 6-on-3 for a few moments when Rasmus Ristolainen lost his stick.
The shorthanded situation would have spelled doom for the Sabres in previous seasons.
Yet, the Sabres clinched a 3-2 win over the Rangers inside KeyBank Center when Cody Eakin managed to clear the puck out of the high slot as time expired. Buffalo killed each of its three penalties and both of its power-play units scored. Special teams, a notable weakness in Ralph Krueger’s first season as coach, have lifted the Sabres to consecutive wins and improved their record to 3-3-1.
“We all know specialty teams are going to be a difference-maker in this division,” Krueger proclaimed.
Eichel banged home a power-play goal off a nifty Victor Olofsson feed at 7:31 of the second period and the celebration was on for the goal that the Sabres made stand up for a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.
Especially on a night like this. The Sabres had a sluggish start and an uneven performance in the first period was capped by Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller scoring with 6.1 seconds remaining. Buffalo was then outshot 15-2 during a third period in which the Sabres could not manage to sustain pressure in the offensive zone.
Last season, the Sabres’ power play and penalty kill ranked 20th and 30th in the NHL, respectively. Across its past two games, Buffalo has gone 5-for-7 on the man advantage and it was nearly perfect when shorthanded Tuesday against the Rangers.
“We like where our group’s at right now, we think we’re only scratching the surface on the way we can play,” said captain Jack Eichel, who scored his first goal of the season. “I think it’s exciting times right now and we like our efforts the last few nights. … New York’s a desperate hockey team, they’re playing good and they threw a lot at us, so it’s good we got it in regulation.”
The Sabres had only two shots on goal through the first 10 minutes and trailed by one goal after Colin Miller’s neutral-zone turnover led to Chris Kreider scoring at 6:28 into the first period. However, momentum began to shift five minutes later when Rangers defenseman Jack Johnson was penalized for holding.
Buffalo’s first power-play unit failed to score, although Rasmus Dahlin’s shot through traffic left a puck near the top of the crease and Victor Olofsson had a one-timer gloved by goalie Alex Georgiev. But the Sabres finally have an effective second unit, as rookie forward Dylan Cozens reminded the Rangers by scoring his second goal of the season with a one-timer from the high slot.
Cozens, a 19-year-old former first-round draft pick, received a pass from Eric Staal, whose arrival via trade in August gave the Sabres a play-making center for such situations. Last season, only players on the Sabres’ top unit – Eichel, Dahlin, Olofsson, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen – totaled more than one power-play goal. The Sabres’ second unit has now scored in consecutive games, and Cozens’ goal tied the score at 12:50 into the first period.
“He’s obviously such a smart player,” Cozens said of Staal. “He finds the open guy. I knew as soon as it was going to him he was going to tap it to me, so it was a great play by him.”
“We know it’s going to be a big part of our success this season, so it’s been good to see,” added Eichel when asked about the power play. “Obviously the second unit – not the second unit, but the other unit – you could argue they’ve been better than us. They’ve scored some huge goals.”
Then came what Krueger described as a mental error. With time expiring in the first period, the Sabres forgot to cover the point and K’Andre Miller, a 21-year-old rookie, gave New York a 2-1 lead on a shot with 6.1 seconds remaining.
A too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty made the Sabres shorthanded at 4:01 into the second period. After limiting quality chances, defenseman Matt Irwin, a healthy scratch for Buffalo’s previous six games, cleared the puck down the ice.
Rieder, who matched an NHL record with three shorthanded goals in the most recent playoffs, bolted down the right wing and scored a breakaway goal to tie the score 2-2.
“You’ve just got to read the situation and sometimes it happens where you’re a step ahead and sometimes you have to get out quick to still put some pressure on them,” Rieder said.
The Sabres weren’t done. Their 14-shot, second-period barrage sent the Rangers into a scramble and K’Andre Miller took a frustration penalty by cross checking Cozens in front of the net. Thirteen seconds into the power play, Eichel one-timed a shot from the slot for a 3-2 lead with 12:29 remaining in the period.
Last season, the Sabres’ power play was among the best in the NHL through the first month of the season. Then, teams caught on to Buffalo’s plan to feed Olofsson one-timers in the right-wing circle. Now, personnel on each unit is rotating around the zone to keep opponents guessing.
“First of all, we have two units firing right now,” Krueger said. “That really is lethal. Very few teams have that kind of productivity from both units. Again, second night in a row where both units score. That makes it really hard on the opposition because they have completely different looks to them. There’s different movement and on both power plays we are moving the puck extremely well.”
The Sabres’ disjointed third period included poor puck management, particularly in the neutral zone, but Ullmark finished with 28 saves and Buffalo ended the game having won 70% of the faceoffs.
“I thought we were far from our best hockey in the first period and we needed a little time to get going after the day off yesterday,” Krueger said. “But found a way to win through character and perseverance.”