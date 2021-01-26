Sabres' improved special teams units fend off Rangers for 3-2 win

Last season, the Sabres’ power play and penalty kill ranked 20th and 30th in the NHL, respectively. Across its past two games, Buffalo has gone 5-for-7 on the man advantage and it was nearly perfect when shorthanded Tuesday against the Rangers.

“We like where our group’s at right now, we think we’re only scratching the surface on the way we can play,” said captain Jack Eichel, who scored his first goal of the season. “I think it’s exciting times right now and we like our efforts the last few nights. … New York’s a desperate hockey team, they’re playing good and they threw a lot at us, so it’s good we got it in regulation.”

The Sabres had only two shots on goal through the first 10 minutes and trailed by one goal after Colin Miller’s neutral-zone turnover led to Chris Kreider scoring at 6:28 into the first period. However, momentum began to shift five minutes later when Rangers defenseman Jack Johnson was penalized for holding.

Buffalo’s first power-play unit failed to score, although Rasmus Dahlin’s shot through traffic left a puck near the top of the crease and Victor Olofsson had a one-timer gloved by goalie Alex Georgiev. But the Sabres finally have an effective second unit, as rookie forward Dylan Cozens reminded the Rangers by scoring his second goal of the season with a one-timer from the high slot.

