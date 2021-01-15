Sabres' improved firepower stifled by Capitals' rookie goalie in 2-1 loss

“We played free today,” said Krueger. “We beat them in pretty well every category except for the scoring. It was excellent to see the execution, extremely painful to see the final result. But what changed was we outskated them, we put pucks into places where we created foot races and they really struggled with that. We just ran into an extremely hot goaltender at the other end.”

The storyline is familiar. Many of the NHL’s top goaltenders play well against the Sabres, who have scored the fourth-fewest goals in the league since Eichel was drafted second overall. But they outplayed the Capitals for most of the night and did so at 5 on 5 by using all four lines, including a bottom unit that featured Skinner, Lazar and Riley Sheahan.

The Sabres out-shot the Capitals, 31-21, and had 17 more shot attempts. Unlike Thursday night, when the Sabres’ neutral-zone turnovers fueled the Capitals’ offensive attack, Buffalo played the sort of simple game Krueger wants at even strength. Hall hit the post on a 2 on 1, Thompson had an odd-man-rush opportunity stopped and Brandon Montour had a wrist shot roll through the crease.

“I think we came out a lot quicker to the battles,” said Reinhart. “A lot more urgency from our group. I think that led to a lot more time in their end for sure.”