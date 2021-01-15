Sabres' improved firepower stifled by Capitals' rookie goalie in 2-1 loss

Jack Eichel, the Buffalo Sabres’ third-year captain, stood behind the Washington Capitals’ net, leaned forward and shook his head in frustration at the end of regulation Friday night.
A few feet away, Washington Capitals players began to swarm their rookie goalie, Vitek Vanecek, to celebrate the 25-year-old’s first career NHL victory, a 2-1 win over the Sabres in KeyBank Center to sweep the two teams’ first East Division series of the 56-game season.
Though the expressions of disappointment mirrored those we’ve seen following so many losses during the team’s playoff drought, the narrative around these Sabres is far different. For the first time since Eichel arrived as the face of the franchise in 2015, Buffalo may finally have the roster depth to compete with some of the NHL’s elite teams.
When a puck to the mouth forced Taylor Hall to miss time in the third period, coach Ralph Krueger replaced the former Hart Trophy winner with Jeff Skinner, a 40-goal scorer only two seasons ago. At the first sign of trouble in the second period, Krueger swapped Tage Thompson with Sam Reinhart on the top line.
Unlike last season, Krueger did not have to worry which center was on the ice against the Capitals’ Nicklas Backstrom. The Sabres’ coaches now trust Eichel, Eric Staal, Cody Eakin and Curtis Lazar to handle the assignment.
“We played free today,” said Krueger. “We beat them in pretty well every category except for the scoring. It was excellent to see the execution, extremely painful to see the final result. But what changed was we outskated them, we put pucks into places where we created foot races and they really struggled with that. We just ran into an extremely hot goaltender at the other end.”
The storyline is familiar. Many of the NHL’s top goaltenders play well against the Sabres, who have scored the fourth-fewest goals in the league since Eichel was drafted second overall. But they outplayed the Capitals for most of the night and did so at 5 on 5 by using all four lines, including a bottom unit that featured Skinner, Lazar and Riley Sheahan.
The Sabres out-shot the Capitals, 31-21, and had 17 more shot attempts. Unlike Thursday night, when the Sabres’ neutral-zone turnovers fueled the Capitals’ offensive attack, Buffalo played the sort of simple game Krueger wants at even strength. Hall hit the post on a 2 on 1, Thompson had an odd-man-rush opportunity stopped and Brandon Montour had a wrist shot roll through the crease.
“I think we came out a lot quicker to the battles,” said Reinhart. “A lot more urgency from our group. I think that led to a lot more time in their end for sure.”
The difference, Krueger said, was Buffalo’s inability to capitalize on the power play, as Eichel and company went 0 for 5 on the man advantage. The Sabres weren’t able to retrieve the puck after losing possession on the power play and rarely seemed comfortable trying to find space in the offensive zone, as they buckled under pressure created by the Capitals.
The closest the Sabres came to scoring on the power play was in the second period when Victor Olofsson’s point-blank chance hit Vanecek’s outstretched leg pad. A breakthrough finally came 31 seconds into the third period when a Reinhart screen allowed Rasmus Ristolainen’s wrist shot to beat Vanecek and tie the score, 1-1.
“I feel like we’re way more confident when you sign those big names who have been around a lot and they won something,” said Ristolainen, referring to Hall and Staal. “So, you always stay more confident. I like the lineup we have. It’s four lines and everyone can score.”
The Sabres did not commit any penalties and handled their defensive assignments well, as illustrated by Alex Ovechkin finishing with only two shots on goal. But two mistakes were enough to lead to a second consecutive regulation loss.
Rasmus Dahlin, now 20 years old and amid his third season in the NHL, mishandled a pass at the point and the puck was corralled by Jakub Vrana, who bolted down the right wing and beat Linus Ullmark with a shot over the glove for a 1-0 lead at 1:34 into the second period.
With the score tied in the third period and the Sabres controlling play, Colin Miller fell in the corner of Buffalo’s defensive zone. Backstrom gathered the puck and passed back to Tom Wilson, whose shot from the right circle went over Ullmark’s glove for a 2-1 lead with 12:13 remaining in regulation.
“You’re going to have good games where you don’t win and maybe this was one of those for us tonight, but this game is about results,” said Skinner. “This league is about results. We need to get back at it, keep working and try to get a win next game.”
This game showed the Sabres’ promise at even strength, a significant development considering they’ve routinely been a one-line team in recent years. Buffalo also has the talent up front to score goals at a higher rate – the Sabres’ were impressive in that regard Thursday night – but Krueger’s next task is fixing a power play that was among the worst in the NHL following the first month of last season.
There’s little time for adjustments, as the Sabres’ next games are a back to back in Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday.
“You can take a lot of confidence out of that game and hopefully the guys, they’re able to absorb this pain properly and continue with the process,” said Krueger.