Sabres hoping for extra energy boost for game on Ryan Miller Night

The Buffalo Sabres thrived in April in front of two roaring sellout crowds who came to KeyBank Center to honor retiring broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, earning memorable wins over Nashville and Chicago in the two games.

They're hoping for a similar kick-start Thursday night against the New York Islanders, in a key contest that will be played in the wake of the pregame ceremony to induct Ryan Miller into the Sabres Hall of Fame and raise the former goaltender's No. 30 to the rafters.

Mike Harrington: From prospect to retired number legend, Ryan Miller's Sabres career comes full circle "He would battle, battle and battle even in practice," former buffalo Sabres goalie Martin Biron said. "The guys saw his passion and they responded to it. That's where the flip really happened that the team felt, 'Yes, this is going to be our superstar goaltender.' "

The Sabres are five points behind the Islanders in the Eastern Conference with three games in hand. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on MSG and WGR Radio. The gates open at 4:30 and fans are asked to be in their seats by 5:50. The game will face off at 7:38.

"It's a ton of fun when you play in this building when it's rockin'. There's no secret," captain Kyle Okposo said after today's morning sktate. "I think we've been pretty good in these games and we're just hoping to keep it going. We understand the magnitude of this game for the fans. Any time you get a banner raised. It's extremely nostalgic for a lot of people.

"For myself personally, as you get older, I think you just appreciate things more, and appreciate what Ryan has meant to this team and this organization over the years."

Syracuse-area native Alex Tuch, who grew up a Sabres fan, said he's thrilled to be part of Miller Night.

"Ryan Miller was the goalie that I got to grow up watching play," Tuch said. "Although I wasn't a goalie growing up, I definitely idolized him and loved watching him. Once I got into town, I started hearing about how much he's meant to the community and what he did, and his time with Roswell Park and just how good of a person he was and that made it even more special than I got to watch him."

Tuch said he's stoked to be playing in front of a sellout crowd, which will be the Sabres' third in the last seven home dates, and to see some of the 2000s alumni return to salute Miller.

"It's good to have those guys back in the building," Tuch said. "It's definitely a lot of guys that I got to watch growing up and my old next-door neighbor (former Sabres center Tim Connolly) will be in town so it's good to see him again. It's going to be great. It's going to give us a lot of energy."

The Sabres are 1-4-1 in their last six games, and have dropped four straight at home. So coach Don Granato will take any kind of external boost to his team's game.

"Our guys feed off that type of energy and enthusiasm and the history," Granato said. "The feel of the history of the organization, there's no doubt in my mind will be in the building tonight as it was for the couple of the celebrations for RJ. You felt that you were part of an historic franchise with lots of great memories and exciting times and incredible energy."

The Sabres will start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (10-5-1, 3.41/.897) in goal while the Islanders are expected to go with Vezina candidate Ilya Sorokin (15-14-3, 2.30/.925) after Semyon Varlamov started Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Boston. Sorokin has given up just one goal in five of his last 10 starts but is only 5-3-2 in that stretch.

Buffalo sent JJ Peterka to Rochester in a paper transaction to make room for Luukkonen while awaiting word on a waiver claim for Vinnie Hinostroza. That will come around 2 p.m. and the team could make another move to activate Peterka for the game if it wanted.

Sabres’ lines/pairs at the morning skate:Skinner-Thompson-TuchAsplund-Cozens-QuinnMittelstadt-Jost-OlofssonGirgensons-Krebs-OkposoSamuelsson-DahlinPower-JokiharjuBryson-LyubushkinClague is the extra UPL in starter’s — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) January 19, 2023