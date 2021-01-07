Sabres hope to have Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn on the ice Friday

The Buffalo Sabres are hoping to add their last two first-round picks to their training camp roster on Friday.

That was the word from coach Ralph Krueger after Thursday's practice in KeyBank Center, as the team expects to get 2019 first-rounder Dylan Cozens and 2020 choice Jack Quinn out of quarantine they've been in since they hit town from the World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

Cozens and Quinn earned silver medals after Canada's 2-0 loss to Team USA in Tuesday night's gold medal game and took a private charter here following that contest.

"I hope they're enjoying their hotel room. I haven't seen them live because of the respect we have for the quarantine isolation," Krueger said. "But I'm pretty confident you're going to see them [Friday]. You can put them on your list. They're going to be around."

Cozens was Canada's top player in the tournament, collecting eight goals and 16 points in the seven games. He is expected to be on the Sabres' roster, although he could start the season on the taxi squad. Quinn is not NHL-ready but his next stop is uncertain because there is no start date for the Ontario Hockey League.