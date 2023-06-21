Alexander Mogilny's wait continues, but two other former Buffalo Sabres stars were elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Goaltender Tom Barrasso and center Pierre Turgeon, first-round picks of the Sabres in the 1980s, were both surprise selections to the seven-member class.

Barrasso, who had been eligible since 2006, won the Calder Trophy and the Vezina Trophy in 1983-84 after being drafted fifth overall by the Sabres out of Massachusetts high school hockey. He later won Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992.

Barrasso was traded to the Penguins on Nov. 13, 1988, for defenseman Doug Bodger and left wing prospect Darrin Shannon.

Turgeon was taken No. 1 overall in 1987 and stayed with the Sabres until he was traded to the New York Islanders in 1991 for Pat LaFontaine. A former 40-goal and 100-point man with the Sabres, Turgeon eventually played with five other teams. He capped his career in 2007 with Colorado, finishing with 515 goals and 1,327 points. He entered this vote as the player with the most points among eligible players not enshrined in the Hall.

Mogilny has been eligible since 2009 but again did not get the required 14 votes from the 18-member selection committee. Neither the nomination of players nor the votes of the committee are made public.

The rest of the class was former Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist; ex-Calgary and Detroit goalie Mike Vernon; Canadian women's star Caroline Ouellette; coach Ken Hitchcock, who beat the Sabres in the 1999 Stanley Cup final while with Dallas; and former Quebec/Colorado GM Pierre Lacroix.

The naming of Barrasso, Lundqvist and Vernon marked the first time three goalies were selected since 1963.

The induction ceremonies are Nov. 13 in Toronto.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates