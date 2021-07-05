Sabres hiring Sam Ventura to lead GM Kevyn Adams' analytics department

Amid what could be a franchise-altering offseason, the Buffalo Sabres made a significant hire to lead General Manager Kevyn Adams’ push to implement analytics in hockey decision-making.
Sources confirmed to The Buffalo News on Monday that Sam Ventura is joining the Sabres as vice president of hockey strategy and research. Jason Nightingale, formerly the organization’s director of analytics, will shift into a full-time scouting role as assistant director of amateur scouting. The team later announced the hiring. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was first with the news.
Ventura, 33, spent the past six years with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he most recently held the title of director of hockey operations and research. He owns a doctorate in statistics from Carnegie Mellon University and has been a prominent figure in hockey analytics since he co-founded the now-defunct website War-on-Ice.com.
Ventura’s independent, public analytics work caught the eye of current Sabres associate general manager Jason Karmanos, who hired Ventura as a consultant for the Penguins in 2015. Ventura eventually ascended to the Penguins’ director of analytics. He was promoted to his most recent role in 2020, which included responsibilities in player development and scouting. Ventura’s data-driven analysis was used to drive all organization decision-making.
“Sam has grown into a guy that quietly does work to set things up, like contract negotiations and things of that sort," said then-Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford following Ventura’s promotion. "And so, he's gained a lot of experience over the last couple of years. He's a very bright guy."
Nightingale, 43, was an analyst for the Sabres from 2013-2018 until he was promoted to director of analytics under former General Manager Jason Botterill. Last June, Nightingale added the title assistant director of scouting following the firing of 22 employees, including Botterill. Nightingale worked alongside director of scouting Jeremiah Crowe to lead a department that handled amateur and professional evaluations.
The Sabres shifted their scouting approach in March, reassigning Crowe to director of pro scouting and promoting longtime scout Jerry Forton to lead the amateur staff. Nightingale’s new role as assistant director of amateur scouting will require him to apply his knowledge of data to help Buffalo complete its evaluations.
Upon taking over as general manager, Adams spoke about the need to use more data in hockey decision-making. However, the Sabres did not hire any analysts or engineers during Adams’ first year on the job.
The first prominent analytics hire came in April with Karmanos’ arrival. Karmanos, who was assistant general manager for Rutherford in Pittsburgh, previously built and oversaw analytics departments with the Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes.
Yet, at the time of Karmanos’ arrival, the Sabres had only one full-time employee in analytics: Nightingale. Adams, though, told The News last month that adding to the department was among his priorities this summer.
“I think it goes back to my process of how you make decisions,” said Adams. “And, ultimately when you're in a room, and you're balancing, ‘OK, what are your scouts thinking? What is the analysis of the player, or potential player or whatever the decision you're making in that?’ Then you're balancing, ‘What's the data say? What's the analytics say around this and the underlying process of their game?’ Do they match? And if they don't match, well, then why? And so it's not only making a decision, because one side of the equation is saying this. It's balancing it all. Having that process of working through that, and then coming to the decision you have to make and ultimately, that's my role. You have to make some hard decisions sometimes, and sometimes the things don't match. You know, you're balancing all of that.”
Ventura’s arrival comes at a critical time for the organization. The Sabres will lose one player to the Seattle expansion draft, which is scheduled for July 21, and they hold 10 selections, including the first overall pick in the NHL draft on July 23-24.
Additionally, Adams is preparing for the potential departure of his star center, Jack Eichel, who might be traded with five years remaining on an $80 million contract because of his unwavering desire to undergo a neck surgery that’s never been performed on an NHL player. Forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen might also be traded.
According to CapFriendly.com, the Sabres have a projected $34.15 million in cap space. However, it’s unlikely they will be active in free agency, aside from trying to lure bargain-priced veterans to supplement a young core led by defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, and centers Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt.
In Ventura, the Sabres are adding someone who may be able to help them find a competitive edge, whether it’s evaluating their own prospects, draft-eligible players or potential acquisitions.
"When I came in, I just tried to be as open-minded as possible and learn from the people who have been doing this for so long, and I think that's paid off," Ventura told the Penguins’ website in November. "The ultimate goal is to make the right decisions, and you're always going to make better decisions if you're open-minded and hearing what people have to say."