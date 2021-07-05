Sabres hiring Sam Ventura to lead GM Kevyn Adams' analytics department

“I think it goes back to my process of how you make decisions,” said Adams. “And, ultimately when you're in a room, and you're balancing, ‘OK, what are your scouts thinking? What is the analysis of the player, or potential player or whatever the decision you're making in that?’ Then you're balancing, ‘What's the data say? What's the analytics say around this and the underlying process of their game?’ Do they match? And if they don't match, well, then why? And so it's not only making a decision, because one side of the equation is saying this. It's balancing it all. Having that process of working through that, and then coming to the decision you have to make and ultimately, that's my role. You have to make some hard decisions sometimes, and sometimes the things don't match. You know, you're balancing all of that.”