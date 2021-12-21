Sabres head to break after Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner are added to Covid list

The NHL's Covid-19 protocols prevented one final practice from happening so the Buffalo Sabres are officially on their holiday break. The hope is they can return to practice Sunday and host the New York Islanders here Monday night. The reality is nobody has any idea if that's going to happen.

"What you're seeing is, this is all over the world, right? The whole world is dealing with this," Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said on a video call with reporters Tuesday afternoon. "And obviously, as a sports league, we're part of that. The protocols are in place, you're doing your best to follow everything, but you get up every day and see what the day brings. We've talked all year to our players about being vigilant with the rules, and really making sure that we do everything we can to keep ourselves and each other safe. But it's just the reality of the the world we're living in right now. So you just adjust where you have to."