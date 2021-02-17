Sabres have zero players on Covid protocol list for first time since Feb. 1

The Buffalo Sabres do not have a player on the Covid protocol list for the first time since Feb. 1.

Casey Mittelstadt, a 22-year-old forward, became the ninth Sabres player removed from the protocol list Wednesday, as the Buffalo roster is finally at full strength ahead of its game Thursday night against the Capitals in Washington.

It's unclear if Mittelstadt will be available to coach Ralph Krueger in Washington, but he is the ninth player to rejoin the team across the past week. A player can only be removed from the protocol list after serving a mandatory minimum quarantine and producing negative Covid-19 tests.

Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder, Jake McCabe, Curtis Lazar, Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens have either rejoined the team or skated separately in recent days.

Hall and Ristolainen were the first Sabres added to the Covid protocol list when the team's season was paused temporarily Feb. 2. Hall, Montour, Rieder and McCabe have since told the media they tested positive for Covid-19. Only Hall was asymptomatic.

Dahlin was deemed a close contact. Additionally, Krueger experienced symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19. The 61-year-old was behind the bench for the Sabres' games Monday and Tuesday, their first since Jan. 31.