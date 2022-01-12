Sabres have sudden goaltending crisis as Luukkonen and Subban both out long term

The Sabres hit the road this afternoon for Nashville, where they play the Western Conference-leading Predators on Thursday night. They then have a home-and-home series with Detroit, Saturday in Little Caesars Arena and Monday in a Martin Luther King Day matinee in Buffalo.

The Subban injury nearly put the Sabres in position to need an emergency backup goalie for the third period of the game.

"It's obviously a tough situation," Adams said today. "Malcolm played through it and said he could get through the game but it just wasn't feeling right after. It looks like it could be a significant amount of time."

The Sabres have also returned Jack Quinn and Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester, as the Amerks play Utica Wednesday night in Blue Cross Arena.

Luukkonen is 2-5-2 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in nine games for the Sabres this year. A long-term injury will again cut into his development time as he had emerged as the club's No. 1 goalie because of Tokarski's illness and and upper-body injury suffered by veteran Craig Anderson Nov. 2 in San Jose. Anderson remains out but the Sabres have said on multiple occasions they expect him to return this season.