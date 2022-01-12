Sabres have sudden goaltending crisis as Luukkonen and Subban both out long term

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
The Buffalo Sabres have taken the ice for practice Wednesday morning in KeyBank Center without goaltenders Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban, both of whom were injured in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
And the news is not good.
Luukkonen and Subban are both going to be out for weeks, the team said today. Luukkonen has a lower-body injury while Subban has an upper-body ailment after he was fallen on by Tampa forward Patrick Maroon in the second period.
General Manager Kevyn Adams said Subban's injury is the more severe of the two and the Sabres are officially listing him out as month to month. Luukkonen is listed as week to week.
The Sabres have recalled Aaron Dell from Rochester and have re-signed Amerks goalie Michael Houser to an NHL deal at one year and $750,000. Dustin Tokarski is also on the ice but remains in Covid-19 protocol and is working to regain his strength and sharpness after be became ill the first week of December.
Injury report: pic.twitter.com/pOHMksBnAg— Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 12, 2022
The Sabres hit the road this afternoon for Nashville, where they play the Western Conference-leading Predators on Thursday night. They then have a home-and-home series with Detroit, Saturday in Little Caesars Arena and Monday in a Martin Luther King Day matinee in Buffalo.
The Subban injury nearly put the Sabres in position to need an emergency backup goalie for the third period of the game.
"It's obviously a tough situation," Adams said today. "Malcolm played through it and said he could get through the game but it just wasn't feeling right after. It looks like it could be a significant amount of time."
The Sabres have also returned Jack Quinn and Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester, as the Amerks play Utica Wednesday night in Blue Cross Arena.
Luukkonen is 2-5-2 with a 2.74 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in nine games for the Sabres this year. A long-term injury will again cut into his development time as he had emerged as the club's No. 1 goalie because of Tokarski's illness and and upper-body injury suffered by veteran Craig Anderson Nov. 2 in San Jose. Anderson remains out but the Sabres have said on multiple occasions they expect him to return this season.
Dell went 0-5, 4.52/.872 for the Sabres but has been appreciably better in Rochester over multiple trips this year (5-0, 2.76/.910).
Houser is 5-4, 2.98/.900 for the Amerks this season. He was one of the most unlikely stories in the NHL late last season, getting four starts for the Sabres and earning his first two NHL wins on back-to-back nights against the New York Islanders after spending much of the previous eight seasons in the ECHL.