Sabres have no additions to Covid-19 protocol list as Dustin Tokarski rejoins team

As the Buffalo Sabres await word on if their season will resume Wednesday night in KeyBank Center, general manager Kevyn Adams did not have another coach or player enter Covid-19 protocol Monday.
When the Sabres held their first practice since before the holiday break, coach Don Granato and the five players on the protocol list were absent: Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski. Granato, Cozens and Jankowski entered the NHL's Covid-19 protocol Sunday.
Goalie Dustin Tokarski rejoined the Sabres for the first time since he entered Covid-19 protocol on Dec. 2. Tokarski, 32, has a .903 save percentage and 3.28 goals-against average in 14 games this season.
Tokarski was one of three goalies on the ice, joining Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban.
With Granato absent, assistant coach Matt Ellis ran practice, although a decision has not been made regarding an interim head coach if Granato misses the game Wednesday in Buffalo against the New Jersey Devils.
The Sabres have not recalled anyone from Rochester to join the active roster or taxi squad. The NHL announced Sunday night that taxi squads will return until at least the all-star break, providing teams with a layer of protection in the event of positive Covid-19 tests.