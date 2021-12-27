 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres have no additions to Covid-19 protocol list as Dustin Tokarski rejoins team
0 comments

Sabres have no additions to Covid-19 protocol list as Dustin Tokarski rejoins team

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Sabres take on the Seattle Kraken

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) makes a save in the first period.

 James P.McCoy / Buffalo News

As the Buffalo Sabres await word on if their season will resume Wednesday night in KeyBank Center, general manager Kevyn Adams did not have another coach or player enter Covid-19 protocol Monday.

When the Sabres held their first practice since before the holiday break, coach Don Granato and the five players on the protocol list were absent: Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski. Granato, Cozens and Jankowski entered the NHL's Covid-19 protocol Sunday.

Goalie Dustin Tokarski rejoined the Sabres for the first time since he entered Covid-19 protocol on Dec. 2. Tokarski, 32, has a .903 save percentage and 3.28 goals-against average in 14 games this season.

Tokarski was one of three goalies on the ice, joining Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban.

With Granato absent, assistant coach Matt Ellis ran practice, although a decision has not been made regarding an interim head coach if Granato misses the game Wednesday in Buffalo against the New Jersey Devils.

The Sabres have not recalled anyone from Rochester to join the active roster or taxi squad. The NHL announced Sunday night that taxi squads will return until at least the all-star break, providing teams with a layer of protection in the event of positive Covid-19 tests.

Adams, Ellis and Sabres players will speak to the media following practice Monday morning.

The five players on the protocol list did not practice Monday in KeyBank Center -- Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Mark Jankowski and Dylan Cozens -- and coach Don Granato w

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News