Sabres happy that Eichel gets a chance to move on, ready to greet new teammates

SEATTLE – Jack Eichel was with the Sabres before Kyle Okposo signed his seven-year, $42 million contract with the Sabres in 2016, and they've grown closer over the last three years. While everyone in the dressing room is happy that Eichel should be able to get healthy again and get back on the ice, the finality of Thursday's big trade struck Okposo hard.

"That part of the business is never going to be easy," Okposo said in Climate Pledge Arena prior to the Sabres' game against the Seattle Kraken. "But I think that it was time and there wasn't going to be an amicable ending to this thing. It was always going to end towards a trade. I'm happy for him from a personal level and happy that the organization is moving forward.

'Vegas Baby:' Jack Eichel exits Sabres in latest blockbuster move by GM Kevyn Adams Eichel, 25, exits the Sabres having experienced zero playoff games in six seasons since he was drafted second overall in 2015.

"Number 1 is, he's a person. He needs a surgery to get healthy and to play hockey. He's mid-20s, in the prime of his career. He wants to be playing, and I think that that is the most important thing. On a human level, extremely happy for him from that standpoint."

Center Dylan Cozens wasn't around Eichel nearly as long, but was thankful for the way he served as a mentor to him. The Sabres had Cozens' locker next to Eichel last season in KeyBank Center.