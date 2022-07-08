 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sabres grab top-ranked European goalie Topias Leinonen with the 41st pick

2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Finland's goaltender Topias Leinonen, right, saves an attempt on goal by Switzerland's forward Andrin Locher, during the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games Ice Hockey Men's Tournament preliminary round group A game between Finland and Switzerland, at the Vaudoises Arena, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

 Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP
MONTREAL – The Sabres got their goalie at the NHL Draft.

It's just not one that's going to help them in Buffalo this season.

With the 41st pick in the draft Friday morning, the Sabres selected Finnish goalie Topias Leinonen, who played four games in his home country's top professional league last season.

NHL Central Scouting had Leinonen ranked as the top European goalie in the draft class after a season in which he was outstanding in Finland's Under-20 junior league. Leinonen, 18, saw his draft stock take a hit with a difficult performance at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship, when he posted an .897 save percentage in five games during Finland's run to a bronze medal.

This is insurance for the Sabres in the event goalie prospect Erik Portillo opts to not sign before he reaches unrestricted free agency next summer. Portillo, a third-round draft choice in 2019, had an exceptional sophomore season at the University of Michigan but opted not to sign with the Sabres this spring.

Leinonen is 6-foot-5 and under contract with JYP of Finland's top professional league next season. 

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

