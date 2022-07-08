Sabres grab top-ranked European goalie Topias Leinonen with the 41st pick

MONTREAL – The Sabres got their goalie at the NHL Draft.

It's just not one that's going to help them in Buffalo this season.

With the 41st pick in the draft Friday morning, the Sabres selected Finnish goalie Topias Leinonen, who played four games in his home country's top professional league last season.

NHL Central Scouting had Leinonen ranked as the top European goalie in the draft class after a season in which he was outstanding in Finland's Under-20 junior league. Leinonen, 18, saw his draft stock take a hit with a difficult performance at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship, when he posted an .897 save percentage in five games during Finland's run to a bronze medal.

This is insurance for the Sabres in the event goalie prospect Erik Portillo opts to not sign before he reaches unrestricted free agency next summer. Portillo, a third-round draft choice in 2019, had an exceptional sophomore season at the University of Michigan but opted not to sign with the Sabres this spring.

Leinonen is 6-foot-5 and under contract with JYP of Finland's top professional league next season.