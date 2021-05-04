Sabres goalies Carter Hutton, Dustin Tokarski, UPL done for the season

A Buffalo Sabres season beset by a Covid-19 outbreak and injuries to prominent players may only increase in difficulty over the final week.

Interim coach Don Granato told reporters following the Sabres' morning skate Tuesday that goalies Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Dustin Tokarski and Carter Hutton are done for the season.

Linus Ullmark, the Sabres' top goaltender, has resumed practicing, but he is not physically ready to return to game action and will be evaluated by the team daily to see if he is an option to play by the regular-season finale Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Michael Houser is the only game-ready goaltender on a National Hockey League contract, although the Sabres were allowed to add Rochester's Stefanos Lekkas on a professional tryout to back up.

The Sabres have two games remaining beyond Tuesday, both road matchups in Pittsburgh.

"Linus skated again this morning and he was improved again," Granato said. "What that means, it means he’s closer. But again, as I said (Monday), it’s going to be really close. So that decision won’t be made until that game day. ... He’s not at full range, so the hope is he will be at full range."