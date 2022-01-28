Sabres' goalie situation gets even worse as Michael Houser enters Covid-19 protocol

Tokarski, meanwhile, worked out for nearly 45 minutes after practice and is going on the trip. But he has been on the Covid list since Dec. 2 and the team has said he has been dealing with Covid fog issues.

Could he play?

"I think it's possible. But I don't know," Tokarski said. "It's a day to day thing. As everyone's been telling you, I wish we could give you more. But that's actually the honest truth with it.

"Because some days you feel something, some days you don't and we're working together with the doctors and coaches and staff to make up a plan that is good for everyone, good for the team, good for myself health-wise."

The Sabres have been without Anderson, Tokarski, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) and Malcolm Subban (arm surgery) and have also lost Aaron Dell to a three-game suspension for his hit Tuesday on Ottawa's Drake Batherson.

The suspension meant the team needed Anderson or Tokarski to be ready for the road trip. Now, it appears the club will need both of them. Otherwise, the team will either have to sign Rochester's Mat Robson to an NHL contract or find another goalie elsewhere.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.