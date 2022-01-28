Sabres' goalie situation gets even worse as Michael Houser enters Covid-19 protocol

The Buffalo Sabres' daily goaltending dilemma got into an even deeper crisis mode Friday afternoon as the team announced that Michael Houser – the club's lone remaining healthy netminder – has been placed on the NHL's Covid-19 protocol list.
The news came just prior to the team's departure for Phoenix for its three-game road trip that begins Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes.
Houser, 29, is 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .948 save percentage in his two starts since being recalled from Rochester. He was one of three goalies at practice Friday in LECOM HarborCenter but left the ice early.
That's not a big deal of late, as the team has been shuffling goalies to get them enough work in practice, but then the announcement came of Houser's test.
Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski also worked fully in practice Friday. Prior to the workout, general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters Anderson – out since Nov. 2 with a neck injury – had progressed enough to dress on the trip.
"Backing up and playing to me is the same," Adams said. You have to be ready."
The Sabres' likely plan was using Houser Saturday and returning Anderson to the lineup Sunday in Colorado. The team also plays Tuesday in Vegas in its final game before the All-Star break.
Tokarski, meanwhile, worked out for nearly 45 minutes after practice and is going on the trip. But he has been on the Covid list since Dec. 2 and the team has said he has been dealing with Covid fog issues.
Could he play?
"I think it's possible. But I don't know," Tokarski said. "It's a day to day thing. As everyone's been telling you, I wish we could give you more. But that's actually the honest truth with it.
"Because some days you feel something, some days you don't and we're working together with the doctors and coaches and staff to make up a plan that is good for everyone, good for the team, good for myself health-wise."
The Sabres have been without Anderson, Tokarski, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) and Malcolm Subban (arm surgery) and have also lost Aaron Dell to a three-game suspension for his hit Tuesday on Ottawa's Drake Batherson.
The suspension meant the team needed Anderson or Tokarski to be ready for the road trip. Now, it appears the club will need both of them. Otherwise, the team will either have to sign Rochester's Mat Robson to an NHL contract or find another goalie elsewhere.