Sabres' goalie situation gets dicier as Michael Houser enters Covid-19 protocol

But it leads to yet another crisis for the team as a whole. Do the Sabres have any goalies at all for this trip? The team is white-knuckling it and is hopeful it has solutions.

Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski worked fully in practice Friday. Prior to the workout, general manager Kevyn Adams told that reporters Anderson – out since Nov. 2 with a neck injury – had progressed enough to dress on the trip.

"Backing up and playing to me is the same," Adams said. "You have to be ready."

This was before news of Houser's test. The Sabres may have no choice now. Anderson was encouraged when he spoke to reporters on Thursday but said he was still on a day-to-day recovery plan and it wouldn't be good for the team or himself to go on the ice if he wasn't ready.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Tokarski, meanwhile, worked out for nearly 45 minutes after practice and is going on the trip. But he has been on the Covid list since Dec. 2 and the team has said he has been dealing with "Covid fog" issues.

Could he play?