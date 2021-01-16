 Skip to main content
Sabres goalie prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen reporting to Rochester
Sabres goalie prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen reporting to Rochester

Ukko-Pekka-Luukkonen

Sabres goalie prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has appeared in 34 games between Rochester and Cincinnati.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is on his way to Rochester.

Luukkonen, the Buffalo Sabres' top goalie prospect, completed his lone with TPS of Finland's Liiga and will join the Amerks' training camp as soon as possible. The 21-year-old recorded a .908 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average in 13 games with TPS.

Rochester's season can start as early as Feb. 5. The American Hockey League has yet to release a schedule or playoff format.

Luukkonen, a second-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2017, appeared in 33 games between Cincinnati and Rochester last season -- his first since undergoing hip surgery. Though Luukkonen was among the top goaltenders in the ECHL, he struggled transitioning to the American Hockey League. With the Amerks, he recorded an .874 save percentage in 10 games.

Luukkonen is expected to start most games for Rochester during this shortened season. He won a gold medal with Finland at the IIHF World Junior Championship in January 2019.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018.

