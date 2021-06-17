Sabres goalie prospect Erik Portillo preparing to take over starting job at Michigan

While game experience is a goalie’s greatest development tool, Portillo had to take a different route to improving in the crease. He treated every practice as if it were a game, following the same obsessive routine and approaching every shot as if it could be the difference between a win or loss.

Facing top competition every day – including seven teammates already chosen in the NHL draft and three others projected to go in the top 10 when the annual event is held virtually on July 23 – was enough to further Portillo’s development. And with Mann preparing to sign his first professional contract, Portillo is expected to take over as the Wolverines’ starting goaltender in the fall.

“Erik obviously came in and didn't play a ton off the bat, but he had a good work ethic in practice and it was fun to learn from him,” said Mann. “We're obviously two very different goalies and mostly just because of our size. I'm 6-foot and he is 6-6, so that on its own kind of leads to very different styles. But with that, it was cool to learn from him and see some things he did really well. And he's got an extremely bright future ahead of him. … I know he'll have a great year next year. I have no doubt about that.”