Sabres goalie prospect Erik Portillo preparing to take over starting job at Michigan

Erik Portillo anticipated that he may spend more time watching from the bench during his freshman season at the University of Michigan.
No matter what Portillo accomplished in the United States Hockey League or his status as a draft choice of the Buffalo Sabres, he was second on the Wolverines’ depth chart behind Strauss Mann, who was named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
Yet, Portillo never considered walking away from Ann Arbor, Mich., even though playing such few games at 20 years old wasn’t the best plan for his development.
“If I'm going to take the next step at the NHL level, you obviously have to battle with the best in the world,” Portillo told The Buffalo News during a recent phone interview. “When you’re in a sport where you’re not the first guy, you really have to battle your way to earn games, and I think that’s an important lesson to learn. (Michigan coach Mel Pearson) and I talked a lot about not running away."
Portillo acknowledged that some days were more difficult than others. He was on the ice for 27 games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints the previous season, when the USHL named him the league’s goaltender of the year. It wasn’t until the Wolverines’ 13th game of this season – two months and one day after their opener – that Portillo finally received his first career NCAA start.
While game experience is a goalie’s greatest development tool, Portillo had to take a different route to improving in the crease. He treated every practice as if it were a game, following the same obsessive routine and approaching every shot as if it could be the difference between a win or loss.
Facing top competition every day – including seven teammates already chosen in the NHL draft and three others projected to go in the top 10 when the annual event is held virtually on July 23 – was enough to further Portillo’s development. And with Mann preparing to sign his first professional contract, Portillo is expected to take over as the Wolverines’ starting goaltender in the fall.
“Erik obviously came in and didn't play a ton off the bat, but he had a good work ethic in practice and it was fun to learn from him,” said Mann. “We're obviously two very different goalies and mostly just because of our size. I'm 6-foot and he is 6-6, so that on its own kind of leads to very different styles. But with that, it was cool to learn from him and see some things he did really well. And he's got an extremely bright future ahead of him. … I know he'll have a great year next year. I have no doubt about that.”
Portillo was already committed to Michigan when former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill selected the prospect in the third round, pick No. 67, at the NHL draft in June 2019. Portillo went undrafted during his first year of eligibility in 2018 and spent the 2018-19 season with the under-20 junior team for Frolunda, the same program in Sweden that developed Rasmus Dahlin.
The selection gave the Sabres another goalie for their prospect pipeline, fortifying a position that’s been a black hole for the organization since Ryan Miller’s departure in February 2014. Portillo, who turns 21 in September, proceeded to show that he could have a future in the NHL.
Support Local Journalism
During the 2019-20 season, Portillo played in 27 of Dubuque’s 48 games, as he led the USHL in goals-against average (2.11) and ranked third in save percentage (.915). His season was cut short because of a minor back injury suffered in February, and the USHL halted play in March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Portillo went back to work as soon as restrictions were eased in Sweden. He began participating in professional skates at Frolunda’s facility, an opportunity to compete against Dahlin and Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg, among others. The most valuable experience, though, was to share the ice with Henrik Lundqvist, a 39-year-old future hall of fame goaltender who did not play this season after undergoing open-heart surgery.
“I think what I really took away from that was like his work ethic,” said Portillo. “He's working so hard, even at that age and he's basically like set for life. He’s still coming to work every day and really battling in practice and going really, really hard. I think that's something I really took away from that and that I could apply to this year. When I didn't get to play as much, I really made sure to stay on the ice as long as possible.”
Portillo’s exhaustive practice routine included position-specific drills with Wolverines assistant coach: Kris Mayotte, who recently left Michigan to become head coach at Colorado College. Portillo also received guidance from Michigan player development coach Steve Shields, a former Sabres goalie with 10 years of NHL playing experience.
Portillo would stay on the ice well after practice ended, facing shots from a talented roster that includes three players the Sabres will consider with the first overall pick at the NHL draft next month: defenseman Owen Power, center Matthew Beniers and winger Kent Johnson.
"He's really good," Shields said of Portillo. "I love him as a goalie and a person. He's a gamer. Aside from the fact he has all the physical tools, the things he needs to improve on are all teachable in terms of save selection, skating, his work around the crease, tracking the puck. The things you can't teach -- the competitiveness and ability to not be nervous -- he's got already. ... When you see that in a goalie, it's usually a really good sign. And if you combine that with the fact he's got the size and he's got that fire, it's only a matter of time for him to put it all together. It's not going to take him long."
In addition to his work at practice, Portillo sent video clips of his progress to Sabres development coach Seamus Kotyk, who provided insight into how the young goalie could succeed when his opportunity for game action arrived.
The time came on Dec. 3, the Wolverines’ eighth game of the season, when Portillo entered in relief during a game at Penn State. His second appearance also occurred after Mann was pulled and it wasn’t until Jan. 15 that Portillo received his first career start.
Portillo stopped 19 of 21 shots during a win against Ohio State. He went on to make 58 saves combined in victories over Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Michigan’s season ended abruptly when a Covid-19 outbreak prevented the Wolverines from competing at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Fargo, N.D., but Portillo proved he could be the team’s long-term starter in goal.
Across seven appearances, Portillo compiled a 1.67 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. He’s not complacent, though. Portillo is still on campus at Michigan, continuing his on-ice work to prepare for the net to be his next season.
“I won't take anything for granted,” said Portillo. “I'm coming in here, I'm doing everything this summer to be as prepared as I possibly can be. I need to really focus this summer on getting better and then hopefully I can get as many games as I possibly can. That's my goal for next season.”