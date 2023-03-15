Devon Levi's performance as a junior at Northeastern University earned the Buffalo Sabres prospect two additional honors Wednesday.

Levi was named one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which is given annually to the top player in NCAA Division I men's hockey, and won Hockey East Goaltender of the Year.

The other finalists for the Hobey Baker are Logan Cooley (Minnesota), Adam Fantilli (Michigan), Sean Farrell (Harvard), Collin Graf (Quinnipiac), Lane Hutson (Boston University), Matthew Knies (Minnesota), Yaniv Perets (Quinnipiac), Blake Pietila (Michigan Tech) and Jason Polin (Western Michigan).

He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker last year when it was given to Minnesota State's Dryden McKay, whom Levi beat out for the Mike Richter Award, which is given to the NCAA's top goaltender. Levi is also a finalist for the latter this season.

The Sabres are working to sign Levi to an entry-level contract. He opted to return to school this season because he missed his freshman year with an injury and wanted to experience the weight of expectations.

Northeastern struggled offensively many nights this season, but Levi led the Huskies to a second consecutive Beanpot tournament win after missing the event last year for the Winter Olympics. He stopped 63 of 66 shots against Boston and Harvard to win MVP honors. There were challenging times, though. Levi endured some difficult nights in the crease but still finished with a .933 save percentage to become the conferences’ goalie of the year for a second consecutive season.

