Sabres goalie prospect Devon Levi a candidate for Winter Olympics

Buffalo Sabres prospect Devon Levi's remarkable season at Northeastern and record-setting performance at the IIHF World Junior Championship last year has him on Canada's radar for the Winter Olympics.

Sources told The Buffalo News that the 20-year-old goalie was invited to represent his home country and join fellow Sabres prospect on Canada's roster for the Olympics, which begin Feb. 4 in Beijing. Levi is expected to make a decision as soon as Thursday.

Levi, who was acquired by the Sabres in the Sam Reinhart trade with Florida, has a .953 save percentage and 1.38 goals-against average as a sophomore for Northeastern University.

He was named the Hockey East’s goalie of the week Monday for the second time this season after he recorded consecutive shutouts for Northeastern against Long Island, stopping a total of 44 shots in two games. Levi’s eight shutouts this season are tied for fourth in NCAA history. Greg Gardener of Niagara University set the record with 12 in 2000.

This is the latest chapter in Levi's rise as a prospect. A seventh-round draft choice of Florida in 2020, Levi didn't play major junior hockey in Canada, but he established himself as a top young goaltender with his performance at world juniors last year.