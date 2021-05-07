Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark ruled out for season finale in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – Linus Ullmark might have played his last game with the Buffalo Sabres.

Ullmark, a 27-year-old pending unrestricted free agent, did not recover from a lower-body injury in time to be in goal for the Sabres in their season finale Saturday against the Penguins, interim coach Don Granato told reporters.

Ullmark returned to team practices Monday for the first time since suffering the ailment during the first period of a game April 13 in Boston. This gave him time to skate with teammates four times this week, including the final practice Friday at the Penguins' UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa.

However, the Sabres allowed Ullmark to decide if he was comfortable enough to return to the lineup. With Ullmark unavailable, Michael Houser is expected to receive a fourth consecutive start and Stefanos Lekkas will back up.

Houser, 28, won each of his first two career NHL starts, stopping 79 of 84 shots in home victories over the New York Islanders. His teammates provided little support Thursday night in Pittsburgh, as Houser faced 11 high-danger scoring chances in the final two periods of an 8-4 loss.