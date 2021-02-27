Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark out at least one month with a lower-body injury

It’s been a difficult two months for Ullmark. He missed the start of Sabres training camp because of an immigration issue and his father died in Sweden last month. The team allowed Ullmark to take a step back from hockey after the personal loss, and he has been outstanding since returning to the lineup.

The former sixth-round draft pick had a .944 save percentage across his past four starts, including a 41-save performance Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Devils in New Jersey. The injury came at a bad time for the Sabres and Ullmark, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract in October to avoid salary arbitration.

Hutton was in goal for the Sabres on Saturday, his first start in 11 days and sixth of the season. He entered the game with an .889 save percentage and is also in the final year of his contract.

Johansson, 25, has appeared in only one game for Buffalo this season, a relief appearance in which he stopped eight of nine shots after Hutton was elbowed by Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov in Philadelphia on Jan. 19. Johansson has been on the taxi squad for much of this season and has appeared in only 41 career games with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans.

It’s unlikely the Sabres will call on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen anytime soon. The top prospect has an .890 save percentage in four games with the Amerks and has only played 15 career AHL games. He allowed five goals in the third period of a 7-2 loss to Utica on Friday night.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.