Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark out at least one month with a lower-body injury

Another significant blow was delivered to the Buffalo Sabres with the news Saturday that goalie Linus Ullmark will miss at least one month with a lower-body injury.
Ullmark, 27, again solidified himself as the Sabres’ starting goalie this season, posting a .919 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average in 12 games. The injury occurred in the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Thursday night, when Ullmark slid to his left to make a highlight-reel glove save on Devils center Nico Hischier.
Additionally, center Jack Eichel missed a second consecutive game Saturday with a lower-body injury.
Ullmark remained in the game after being examined on the ice by a team trainer, stopping all 15 shots he faced before being replaced by Carter Hutton at the first intermission. With Ullmark out, Hutton will take over as the Sabres’ primary goalie and Jonas Johansson will be elevated from the taxi squad to a backup role for the weekend back-to-back series against the Philadelphia Flyers in KeyBank Center.
Krueger told the media before puck drop Saturday that he and General Manager Kevyn Adams will reevaluate the goaltending situation after the weekend.
“It’s a hard hit. It’s a heavy hit,” said Krueger. “In the best case we’ll get him back in a month. A huge loss at this point in our season, especially coming off the tail end of that New Jersey game which was clearly his strongest performance of the season. To see him get a lower-body injury that will take him out for a minimum one month is a hard hit. We’re still digesting that and we’re going to work with Linus to get him up to speed as quick as possible, but it’s a long-term injury.”
It’s been a difficult two months for Ullmark. He missed the start of Sabres training camp because of an immigration issue and his father died in Sweden last month. The team allowed Ullmark to take a step back from hockey after the personal loss, and he has been outstanding since returning to the lineup.
The former sixth-round draft pick had a .944 save percentage across his past four starts, including a 41-save performance Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Devils in New Jersey. The injury came at a bad time for the Sabres and Ullmark, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract in October to avoid salary arbitration.
Hutton was in goal for the Sabres on Saturday, his first start in 11 days and sixth of the season. He entered the game with an .889 save percentage and is also in the final year of his contract.
Johansson, 25, has appeared in only one game for Buffalo this season, a relief appearance in which he stopped eight of nine shots after Hutton was elbowed by Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov in Philadelphia on Jan. 19. Johansson has been on the taxi squad for much of this season and has appeared in only 41 career games with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans.
It’s unlikely the Sabres will call on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen anytime soon. The top prospect has an .890 save percentage in four games with the Amerks and has only played 15 career AHL games. He allowed five goals in the third period of a 7-2 loss to Utica on Friday night.