Sabres goalie Eric Comrie steals win for Amerks with 34 saves

Eric Comrie's debut in goal for the Rochester Amerks was a smashing success Saturday, as the Buffalo Sabres netminder made 34 saves to steal a 3-2 win over the Toronto Marlies in Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Comrie, who has not appeared since suffering a knee injury while playing for the Sabres Nov. 16 in Ottawa, was in the first game of his conditioning assignment.

The Amerks were outshot in the game, 36-13, but Comrie stood tall to earn First Star honors and lead Rochester to its sixth straight win. Comrie stopped 27 of 29 shots over the final two periods.

Rochester improved to 17-9-1-1 to pull without four points of Toronto for first place in the AHL North.

The Amerks got goals from Lukas Rousek in the first period and Linus Weissbach in the second. Captain Michael Mersch made it 3-1 at 6:17 of the third before Toronto's Bobby McMann scored with 9:04 left. But the Marlies could not get the score even.

The Amerks return to action Wednesday against Belleville in Blue Cross Arena.