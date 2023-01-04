Sabres goalie Eric Comrie makes 24 saves in Amerks' loss

Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie allowed four goals and made 24 saves Wednesday in his second AHL conditioning start as the Rochester Americans lost, 5-1, to the Belleville Senators at Blue Cross Arena.

The loss snapped the Amerks’ six-game winning streak.

Belleville scored three goals in the second period, including a power play goal after Comrie lost his stick.

Comrie made 34 saves Saturday in his Amerks debut in a 3-2 victory at Toronto for his first AHL win since April 21, 2021, with Manitoba.

Comrie is 4-7 with a 3.62 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage in 11 appearances with the Sabres this season. He suffered a lower-body injury in mid-November and resumed practice in mid-December.

He can remain with the Amerks for no more than 14 days. The Amerks host Lehigh Valley on Friday and travel to Syracuse on Saturday and hosts Laval on Jan. 11.

Belleville’s Egor Sokolov had a hat trick, capped by an empty-netter.

Rochester’s lone goal came from Linus Weissbach on the power play at 12:50.