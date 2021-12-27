Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski rejoins team for first time since bout with Covid-19

Around the boards

Tage Thompson’s return to practice Monday was a significant silver lining for the Sabres. Thompson, a 24-year-old center, missed the team’s final practice before the holiday break, but an MRI revealed no injury. He was going to be a game-time decision if Buffalo hosted Columbus last Monday. Now, Thompson is expected to be in the lineup for the Sabres’ game Wednesday night against New Jersey in KeyBank Center.

Winger Drake Caggiula practiced again in a non-contact jersey as he works his way back from an upper-body injury that’s kept him out of the lineup since Nov. 22. Caggiula, 27, won’t be an option for the Sabres on Wednesday.

“He’s doing much better, but I don’t think at this point he’ll be ready,” Adams said.

Amerks update

Winger Jack Quinn, a first-round pick of the Sabres in 2020, remains out while recovering from mono, but he has returned to Rochester to resume work around the Amerks’ staff. Quinn, 20, went home to the Ottawa area for the holiday break. His return does not sound imminent.

“He was sick, not COVID, but lost a fair bit of weight, which Jack I was teasing him he doesn’t have the weight to lose right now,” Adams said. “We got him home for a little break while the team was off and get some home-cooked meals. But he’s doing well, feeling much better. He’s not back yet, but it was too bad for him just at the time of when he got sick there, he was leading the league in scoring. He was, to me, maturing in his game where he was a difference-maker almost every time he was on the ice.”

