Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski rejoins team for first time since bout with Covid-19

Dustin Tokarski was shouldering a starter’s workload in goal for the Buffalo Sabres when he was summoned off the team bus in Florida on Dec. 1.
Tokarski, a 32-year-old goalie expected to start against the Panthers the following night, was told he needed to quarantine immediately as the result of a positive Covid-19 test. The stunning news preceded a period of isolation in a hotel room, followed by mandatory cardiac and off-ice testing.
“It was kind of tough news,” Tokarski recalled.
The road to recovery hasn’t been easy for Tokarski, who told reporters Monday at KeyBank Center that he experienced “mild to moderate” symptoms for a period of a “few days” after his positive test. It took him longer to rejoin the Sabres because of bothersome, lingering effects from his bout with the virus.
Tokarski, though, was back at Sabres practice Monday for the first time since he was placed on the Covid-19 protocol list Dec. 2. Tokarski fielded shots from teammates throughout the team’s first practice exiting the extended holiday break, but he’s facing an unclear timeline to return to the lineup.
“He had some lingering issues coming off his Covid situation where he was symptomatic, as you probably know, and he struggled a little bit coming back where he was dealing with some stuff as he started exercising,” said general manager Kevyn Adams. “We obviously have to be really cautious and take that slow. We learned last year everybody is different, so we have to listen to what he has to say, think it through, talk to trainers, talk to doctors. We need to make sure. He’s got to get himself up to speed before we can make any kind of decision moving forward with Dustin.”
The Sabres’ short-term outlook in goal brightened in the two weeks preceding the holiday break. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, one of the club’s top prospects, had a .939 save percentage in starts against Anaheim, the New York Rangers, Washington, Winnipeg and Minnesota. Luukkonen stopped 64 of 68 shots in road wins over the Jets and Wild.
Malcolm Subban, who was acquired from Chicago after Tokarski entered Covid-19 protocol, made 45 saves to help the Sabres earn a point in Pittsburgh on Dec. 17.
It’s unclear which two goalies will be on the roster when Tokarski is cleared to return, but he’s proven to be a reliable option for Buffalo. He has a .903 save percentage in 14 games – his most NHL appearances in any season since he played in a career-high 17 with Montreal in 2014-15 – and took over as the starter when Craig Anderson suffered an upper-body injury Nov. 2.
Tokarski said no one in his family contracted Covid-19 and he expressed disbelief that he was the only Sabres player or staff member to test positive early this month. He couldn’t enjoy the ocean or the beach while staying in the team’s hotel during his quarantine. Tokarski spent most of that time watching movies and completing the few exercises an athlete can before the mandatory cardiac test.
Given the length of his absence, it's possible, if not likely, Tokarski will be sent to Rochester on a conditioning assignment before he appears in another game for the Sabres. He’s not concerned about the team’s plan, though. His excitement was palpable as he described the emotions of returning to practice.
“I wish I felt perfect right away but working through a few things from the symptoms,” said Tokarski. “Unfortunately, got a few instead of being asymptomatic. Working hard, going through off-ice stuff to get back and obviously today out there, having fun with the guys is a fun start to get back to being healthy and ready to play.”
Power play
Adams took a break from the chaos to watch Sabres prospect Owen Power become the first Canadian defenseman to record a hat trick in a game at the IIHF World Junior Championship on Sunday.
Power, a 19-year-old drafted first overall by Buffalo in July, had three goals in the first two periods of Canada’s 6-3 win over Czechia. Power chose to return to the University of Michigan for his sophomore season instead of signing an entry-level contract with the Sabres because he wanted to represent Canada at the tournament and the Wolverines are the favorite to win the national championship.
“Owen, I thought last night showed what his makeup is, which is poise and confidence and the ability to just calm things down and make the right play,” Adams said of Power. “I’m sure it’s a pretty exciting time for him being the first Canadian World Junior player to get a hat trick as a defenseman. It’s exciting. … So, great start for him and it’ll be fun to keep watching.”
Around the boards
Tage Thompson’s return to practice Monday was a significant silver lining for the Sabres. Thompson, a 24-year-old center, missed the team’s final practice before the holiday break, but an MRI revealed no injury. He was going to be a game-time decision if Buffalo hosted Columbus last Monday. Now, Thompson is expected to be in the lineup for the Sabres’ game Wednesday night against New Jersey in KeyBank Center.
Winger Drake Caggiula practiced again in a non-contact jersey as he works his way back from an upper-body injury that’s kept him out of the lineup since Nov. 22. Caggiula, 27, won’t be an option for the Sabres on Wednesday.
“He’s doing much better, but I don’t think at this point he’ll be ready,” Adams said.
Amerks update
Winger Jack Quinn, a first-round pick of the Sabres in 2020, remains out while recovering from mono, but he has returned to Rochester to resume work around the Amerks’ staff. Quinn, 20, went home to the Ottawa area for the holiday break. His return does not sound imminent.
“He was sick, not COVID, but lost a fair bit of weight, which Jack I was teasing him he doesn’t have the weight to lose right now,” Adams said. “We got him home for a little break while the team was off and get some home-cooked meals. But he’s doing well, feeling much better. He’s not back yet, but it was too bad for him just at the time of when he got sick there, he was leading the league in scoring. He was, to me, maturing in his game where he was a difference-maker almost every time he was on the ice.”