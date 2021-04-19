Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski named NHL's First Star of the Week

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski, who earned his first NHL win since 2015 and made 128 saves in four games, has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Pressed into duty Tuesday in Boston due to the injury suffered by Sabres starter Linus Ullmark, Tokarski went 2-1-1 in the four games that were all against playoff teams in the East Division. In relief of Ullmark, he made 29 saves in the 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins in TD Garden. Tokarski then stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win at Washington – his first NHL victory since Dec. 12, 2015, for Montreal vs. Ottawa.

Tokarski then went 1-1 over the weekend against the Pittsburgh Penguins, making 38 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss and stopping 34 shots in Sunday's 4-2 victory. He came within 10 minutes of his second NHL shutout in that game; his only one remains a 2-0 victory for Montreal in Buffalo in 2014.

Until relieving the injured Carter Hutton March 22 in New York, Tokarski had not appeared in the NHL since playing one game for Anaheim in 2016. He has played in nine games for the Sabres this season, posting a 2-5-2 record with a 3.15 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. But in April he's 2-0-2, 2.68/.926.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month