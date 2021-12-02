Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski enters Covid-19 protocol, UPL recalled

SUNRISE, Fla. – Unaffected by Covid-19 for the first quarter of the season, the Buffalo Sabres are finally forced to handle a player landing on the National Hockey League’s protocol list.

Sabres starting goalie Dustin Tokarski was placed in Covid-19 protocol Thursday, causing the club to dispatch top prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from Rochester. The Sabres also canceled their morning skate ahead of their game against the Florida Panthers inside FLA Live Arena.

Coach Don Granato also has goalie Aaron Dell on the roster and the club acquired Malcolm Subban from Chicago, though Subban won't be in Florida in time for the game.

Granato is expected to speak to the media at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

The situation comes at a tenuous time for the Sabres, as their American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans, had two games postponed in response to their coach, Seth Appert, entering Covid-19 protocol. There was concern that some Amerks players will test positive for the virus.

At the outset of training camp in September, general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters that the Sabres had 100% vaccination rate.