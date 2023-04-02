If Buffalo is falling in love with Sabres rookie goaltender Devon Levi, the Levi family also seems to be falling in love with Buffalo.

Levi's mother, Eta, wrote a thank you to Buffalo and Sabres fans on Twitter on Saturday.

So Proud & grateful 2B part of the Sabres family!! What an incredible and beautiful welcome we received all weekend by this amazing organization and by the wonderful people in this city!! We will never forget last night, one of the most magnificent nights of our lives!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/vzWsFOh4RU — Eta Yacowar Levi (@etayaclevi) April 2, 2023

The Levi family watched Devon's debut Friday night from a suite, decked out in Sabres gear with cellphone cameras at the ready to capture the scene. His parents were among a contingent of 60 friends and family at KeyBank Center.

Levi gave the puck after the 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Rangers to his father in the postgame locker room.

After his first @NHL win, Devon Levi gave his game puck to his dad, Laurent. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/qSSjzndDGD — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 1, 2023

The Sabres won 6-3 at Philadelphia on Saturday night and remain in the wild-card hunt, heading into Tuesday's game against Florida. Levi was originally drafted by the Panthers and was traded to Buffalo as part of the Sam Reinhart trade.