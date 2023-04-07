Devon Levi added another award to his long list of honors from a college hockey career that will be remembered as one of the best ever by a goalie.

Levi officially became a two-time winner of the Mike Richter Award on Friday when the Buffalo Sabres rookie was announced as the top goalie in NCAA men’s hockey for a second consecutive season. He's the first back-to-back winner since the award was first presented in 2014.

Levi had a .933 save percentage and .2.24 goals-against average in 34 games as a junior at Northeastern University.

His career save percentage of .942 is the second-best mark in the history of men’s college hockey, trailing only the Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck, who finished his NCAA career with a mark of .946 in eight fewer games. Levi also had a record of 38-22-6 and a 1.90 goals-against average with 16 shutouts, despite facing 32 shots on goal per game.

Levi was unable to replicate his remarkable sophomore season when he had a .952 save percentage and 10 shutouts, but the encore might have been more impressive. The Huskies struggled to score goals and didn’t make the job easy on Levi most nights. Still, he helped them win the Beanpot championship and almost carried them to a win in the Hockey East quarterfinals.

It was Levi’s first experience with adversity at the college level. He had an .863 save percentage across seven starts this season, a stretch that his goalie coach, Mike Condon, attributed to Levi experimenting with a different method to track the puck.

Levi responded with a .946 save percentage in his last 15 games to become a finalist for the Hobey Baker and Mike Richter awards, though wasn't among the top three for the former. Levi won his second Richter over fellow finalists Yaniv Perets of Quinnipiac and Blake Pietila of Michigan Tech.

The latest honor became official after Levi’s third NHL start, a 7-6 shootout win Thursday in Detroit. His .942 save percentage through two starts, including a memorable 31-save showing in his debut to beat the Rangers, is the second-best mark in Sabres history for a goalie in his first two starts, trailing only Daren Puppa (.952 in 1985-86).