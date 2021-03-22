Sabres' goalie crisis deepens as Carter Hutton limps off after collision in crease

The Buffalo Sabres' goalie depth took another hit early in Monday's game against the New York Rangers as Carter Hutton limped off the ice at Madison Square Garden with an apparent left leg injury.
Hutton was steamrolled in the crease by 6-foot-4, 227-pound Rangers forward Julien Gauthier, who was charging toward the goal with Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on his back.
Hutton's left leg appeared to bend awkwardly underneath him and he struggled to get up near the end boards. When he got to his feet, he could put no pressure on the leg and limped off accompanied by a trainer just 2:53 into the first period.
Carter Hutton in pain after a collision #LetsGoBuffalo #NYR pic.twitter.com/PyqCGJRo9v— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) March 22, 2021
Dustin Tokarski came into the game in place of Hutton and was making his first appearance in the NHL since Oct. 28, 2016 with Anaheim. Tokarski, 31, was 1-1, 2.52/.932 in two games this year with Rochester. He had previous played 34 NHL games with Tampa Bay, Montreal and Anaheim.
The Sabres are already playing without starter Linus Ullmark, who has been out since Feb. 25 with a leg injury. No. 3 goalie Jonas Johansson was traded to Colorado on Saturday. Michael Houser, signed to an NHL contract on Saturday, was moved to the taxi squad and was Tokarski's backup.
The team did, however, get good news on Ullmark over the weekend and he joined the club on this road trip with the idea of practicing perhaps as soon as Tuesday in Pittsburgh and then rejoining the lineup. The Sabres play the Penguins Wednesday and Thursday nights in PPG Paints Arena.
Hutton is just 1-10-1 this season and entered Monday's game with a 3.48 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The 35-year-old is in the final year of the three-year contract he signed with Buffalo in July, 2018. He missed five games earlier this season after taking a blow to the head from Philadelphia's Ivan Provorov in another goalmouth collision after the Flyers defenseman was pushed into him by Buffalo blueliner Brandon Montour.