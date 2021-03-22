Sabres' goalie crisis deepens as Carter Hutton limps off after collision in crease

The Sabres are already playing without starter Linus Ullmark, who has been out since Feb. 25 with a leg injury. No. 3 goalie Jonas Johansson was traded to Colorado on Saturday. Michael Houser, signed to an NHL contract on Saturday, was moved to the taxi squad and was Tokarski's backup.

The team did, however, get good news on Ullmark over the weekend and he joined the club on this road trip with the idea of practicing perhaps as soon as Tuesday in Pittsburgh and then rejoining the lineup. The Sabres play the Penguins Wednesday and Thursday nights in PPG Paints Arena.

Hutton is just 1-10-1 this season and entered Monday's game with a 3.48 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The 35-year-old is in the final year of the three-year contract he signed with Buffalo in July, 2018. He missed five games earlier this season after taking a blow to the head from Philadelphia's Ivan Provorov in another goalmouth collision after the Flyers defenseman was pushed into him by Buffalo blueliner Brandon Montour.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.