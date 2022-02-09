Sabres goalie Craig Anderson staying in the moment but the future is interesting

Coach Don Granato said the Sabres are likely going with Dustin Tokarski in Thursday's game vs. Columbus here, with Anderson playing Sunday at Montreal. Both goalies will be busy next week as the Sabres have four more games.

Meanwhile, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was at practice again Wednesday but has been sent to Rochester to work his way back from a lower-body injury he suffered Jan. 11 against Tampa Bay. The Amerks started a stretch of seven games in 12 days Wednesday at home against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and open a three-game East swing Friday at Providence, so Luukkonen will have a chance to get plenty of work.

Granato said Anderson deserves the wide respect he has around the game and has said multiple times this season how fortunate the Sabres are to have him in their dressing room. By the same token, the coach has lamented how much Anderson was missed when he was away from the team with his neck injury.

"The guy has a love and passion for the game. He wouldn’t be playing (if he didn't)," Granato said. "He doesn’t need to play. He’s done and accomplished so much. But it’s just out of pure love for playing.

