Sabres goalie Craig Anderson could be an ideal mentor for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Through all the challenges away from the rink, Anderson still made time to pass on wisdom to Condon, who was 26 years old and had only one season of NHL experience, albeit in a starting role with Montreal. It was Anderson who explained to Condon that working yourself to exhaustion isn't a solution.

"Craig's a guy who's been around and was like, 'No, do what you need to make you feel good and feel prepared for the game, and then just go out there and compete and kind of shut the brain off,' " said Condon, who's now the volunteer goalie coach at Northeastern University. "And that's really tutelage you can only really get from someone who's been in there as long as he has. Those mistakes that only other professionals and goalies have known. ... It's important that when you're on the ice, you're at the rink, you get your routine down, you execute it, you keep pushing, but when that's that, knowing what's enough and how to conserve that energy and being fresh every night when you have to perform."