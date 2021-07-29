Sabres GM on Jack Eichel trade: 'we don't feel any pressure'

Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said Saturday that he'd have no problem is Jack Eichel was on the team's roster when training camp began.

Eichel's agents countered that they were preparing as if the center would be traded.

Adams parried back Thursday, saying the Sabres felt no pressure to trade Eichel.

“We’re in control of this process," he told reporters. "We have a player under control. We don’t feel any pressure.”

Adams said teams continue to inquire and conversations are ongoing, but the potential list of Eichel suitors seemingly continues to dwindle.