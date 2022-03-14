Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on Heritage Classic win vs. Leafs: 'All of us all in together'

When you're an NHL general manager, there's never any time to rest on your laurels. But forgive Kevyn Adams for cracking some smiles for a few minutes Monday afternoon.
When Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo was the talk of the hockey world Thursday, the Sabres sent their former captain home with a 3-1 loss. And when a Toronto-friendly crowd packed the Canadian Football League stadium, the Sabres proved that progress is taking place in two areas that are needed to change the franchise’s fortunes: toughness and poise late in games.
The Buffalo Sabres don't play again until starting their Western Canada road trip Thursday in Edmonton. They weren't even on the ice practicing Monday, as it was a day off. So Adams was able to reflect and relish on his club's participation – and its victory – in Sunday's Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ont.
The Sabres have won four of their last six games, and they've made a big mark on the NHL landscape with Thursday's victory over Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as Sunday's nationally televised 5-2 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Tim Horton's Field.
Adams said he loved the entire experience in the snow and wind of Hamilton, an event that allowed players' families and children to be involved with the team more than any time since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years ago.
"To have this type of opportunity, I thought it was a great thing for our guys to grab on to and be themselves on and off the ice. And to elevate I think was really exciting," Adams said in an interview with The Buffalo News. "And it's also an amazing development opportunity. Because as you become more successful as a team, there's more lights, and there's just things that happen. And then to have the maturity that especially our younger guys showed, I thought was awesome."
The day started with the Sabres setting social media ablaze with the players all arriving in the stadium in the 25-degree cold wearing Flint Tropics basketball uniforms from the 2008 Will Ferrell movie "Semi-Pro." Veterans Cody Eakin and Kyle Okposo have been getting most of the credit for the idea.
"Kyle came to me a few days before and ran it by me to see how I felt about it and I was like, 'I think it's amazing.' " Adams said. "I think we all have to remind ourselves that how lucky we are to have the jobs we have and how much fun it is to be part of a team and doing what we do. So sometimes I think to be able to show personality and do it together is great. The one thing I said to him is, 'Is everybody all in?' And he goes, 'Trust me.' "
Let's get sweaty. Let's get real sweaty. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/sUlS2fnMPS— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 13, 2022
Adams said he was on the team bus to the stadium told the players at one of the last stop lights before their arrival that he needed his own picture for posterity.
"I stood up and took a picture. And I said, 'I promise I won't leak it, but I gotta have this one for my own file,' " Adams said. "So it was really cool. I thought it just was a lot of fun."
The game was much the same. The Sabres broke away to win with a three-goal third period and stuck together in late drama as Toronto star Auston Matthews cross-checked Rasmus Dahlin in the neck – earning a two-game suspension from the NHL on Monday – and Dylan Cozens responded with a bodycheck that drew the ire of Toronto's Michael Bunting and earned both players misconducts.
On a day filled with snow flurries and wind, in front of more than 26,000 fans and in a tie game after 40 minutes, the Sabres made all the plays. Then they added the exclamation points. It was a 5-2 win over the in-crisis Maple Leafs, a Heritage Classic triumph that will live for all-time as the first outdoor victory in franchise history.
"It was such a great moment to see how much our guys care," Adams said. "I knew, but to show the world how much our guys care about each other ... I just think sends a pretty important message. Guys sticking together and the guys caring about each other."
Adams and owner Terry Pegula made their way near the ice in the final minutes to greet the players coming off the ice, and the owner was with Cozens, who waited on the rinkside runway for the clock to run out rather than head to the dressing room.
"From my standpoint, what we are trying to accomplish here is about from ownership through the entire organization, caring about each other, doing things the right way," Adams said. "All of us all in together. And that was to me pretty neat to have Terry there and having that opportunity with the players coming off. It was special for sure."
Matthews will lose $116,402.50, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, the league said in a news release.
The NHL trade deadline is next Monday and Adams admitted he has been surprised how quiet things have been thus far. He said he has had contact with every team about multiple scenarios and will continue those talks the next few days.
"I'm not sure exactly how it'll go over the next week," he said. "But we've done our homework, we've had our meetings. We're prepared."
The Sabres get back on the ice Tuesday to prepare for this week's road trip, which also includes games in Calgary and Vancouver while the NCAA Tournament is in Buffalo. Adams said the wins over Vegas and Toronto felt different than normal games, and he wants to see how much carryover and confidence they produce.
"To me, it's always about raising your standard," he said. "And it's something I talk to the players and coaches a lot about: Today, just raise your standard individually, and then as a group now hold each other accountable to go to that next level, the next challenge. ... And they're certainly going to be. This road trip, these are some pretty good hockey teams."