Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on Heritage Classic win vs. Leafs: 'All of us all in together'

"Kyle came to me a few days before and ran it by me to see how I felt about it and I was like, 'I think it's amazing.' " Adams said. "I think we all have to remind ourselves that how lucky we are to have the jobs we have and how much fun it is to be part of a team and doing what we do. So sometimes I think to be able to show personality and do it together is great. The one thing I said to him is, 'Is everybody all in?' And he goes, 'Trust me.' "