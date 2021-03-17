Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on firing Ralph Krueger: 'It felt right that it needed to be done now'

What's next?: "We have to be better in every single part of this organization. I have to manage better. We need to coach better, we need to scout better, we need to develop players better. You name it we need to do it better. Period. It’s unacceptable in every area. We’re doing it because we feel we have to start to improve. Of course, results matter. But it’s deeper than that to change the culture and get headed in the right direction, I felt this is what we had to do."

What do you to say to the players?: "I’m going to have a very honest conversation tomorrow when our players are here. There has to be a pride that goes with putting on a Buffalo Sabres jersey. There has to be a pride of showing up and being a National Hockey League player. That has to be something that’s inside you. That has to be inside the DNA of our team. If we don’t show up at the rink tomorrow and the rest of the season and have that characteristic that is going to be unacceptable. You have to love to show up every day and compete and want to be a Buffalo Sabre."