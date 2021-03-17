Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on firing Ralph Krueger: 'It felt right that it needed to be done now'

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters that he spoke to Ralph Krueger on Wednesday morning to fire him as head coach. Assistant coach Steve Smith was also fired.
Adams addressed the decision with the media.
Here are some excerpts:
"It’s been a tough day. … They’re great people. I have a lot of respect for both of them. I want to thank both of them for what they’ve done for this organization. ... It felt to me that it felt right that it needed to be done now. ... For me, this is about results that haven’t been good enough. I look and evaluate everything and I was trying to take a real honest, fair evaluation, understanding the adversity that our team was in. It felt like the right time. This is about moving forward. Every crisis is an opportunity for positive change."
On coaching search: "I’m not going to put any guardrails right now. The search will be effective immediately. I have in my head and I’ve thought a lot about this characteristics and attributes that I think will be important for this team and organization. A lot of people I will speak to. A lot of people will be involved in the decision. I don’t want to rush into anything or make a quick decision. This is about getting it right. Great to say I’m looking for this or that, but this is about getting the right person and it’s critical.
What's next?: "We have to be better in every single part of this organization. I have to manage better. We need to coach better, we need to scout better, we need to develop players better. You name it we need to do it better. Period. It’s unacceptable in every area. We’re doing it because we feel we have to start to improve. Of course, results matter. But it’s deeper than that to change the culture and get headed in the right direction, I felt this is what we had to do."
What do you to say to the players?: "I’m going to have a very honest conversation tomorrow when our players are here. There has to be a pride that goes with putting on a Buffalo Sabres jersey. There has to be a pride of showing up and being a National Hockey League player. That has to be something that’s inside you. That has to be inside the DNA of our team. If we don’t show up at the rink tomorrow and the rest of the season and have that characteristic that is going to be unacceptable. You have to love to show up every day and compete and want to be a Buffalo Sabre."
How do you change the culture?: "It starts with stacking wins. How I look at this, we all stack wins in the things we do every day and they start to add up. The culture shift and then I’ve seen it before because we get some buy-in and people feel good. Have to look into the mirror and say how in my world do I stack wins and get better in my world. … Little things that players have to do in practice and work together in practice and start to stack on top of each other. Big picture, we have to do it. But it starts with each of us individually and pushing and challenging and getting up every day having a burning desire to be part of the Buffalo Sabres."
What did you need to see rest of the season?: "Compete. We need to be better in harder areas of the game. We need to defend better and quicker. Better job in the offensive zone of getting inside. We need to manage the game better. A lot of little things that point you in the right direction. If you do the right thing, you start to win shifts, then you start to win periods, then you start to win games."
When did you tell Ralph?: "I spoke to Ralph first thing this morning. I met with him and then Steve shortly after. Ralph is disappointed. As I have learned a lot of from Ralph as a person, his leadership qualities … It was an honest and hard conversation. He believed to his core that he could turn this around. My job is to tell him where I felt we were and to have an honest conversation."
On reaching the decision: "Ultimately wins and losses are what you are judged on, but it’s deeper than that. Part of this was understanding our players’ mindset and the players really, really love Ralph Krueger. Understanding our dynamic of what the locker room is like. … All the other parts of the coaching part. We’re not where we need to be and I felt that we needed to make a change."
On the new staff: "Don Granato has been a head coach for many years on different levels. He has a background as a teacher mentality. He’s commanded a room as a head coach before. Matt (Ellis) has been with the team all season. He’ll continue in the development. The players have been with him every day on the ice. Dan Girardi is someone for me that was very well respected when he played in the league. High compete. High character. Thought the game really well as a defenseman. Been really impressed with the amount of work he’s done with us this season. I have no doubt all three of them will jump right in. … I’m excited for the opportunity that all three of them have."
On Jack Eichel: "We’re hopeful that Jack will be able to move forward and be in the lineup. … As any young leader, especially, you’re constantly learning and juggling and what it takes to be at your best and what’s happening with the team overall. Jack is one of the best players in the world. We just want to get him healthy and back on the ice and let him do his thing."
On hiring more staff: "I’m currently looking to fill the assistant GM role now. The search will be ongoing. I think if you go back to June, one of the things we talked about is finding the right people, catching my breath and seeing where we need to fill in, knowing that we needed to fill in."
On Steve Smith: "Steve is a great coach, a great person. It was just getting a fresh perspective, a different voice. Steve has been here a couple of years. Across the board, our players need to be better so that wasn’t any one particular thing."
More on Eichel: "I communicated with the leadership group this morning about the decision I made with Ralph and Steve. … We’ve spoken at length in the offseason and in the season. The last seven to eight days, he’s been in quarantine, but it’s important. You want to have communication. We talk regularly."
On concern about fan backlash with fans returning: "Never even entered my mind. That, for me, if I start thinking about those types of things, it takes me away from doing my job, which is this hockey team. … I wasn’t thinking about that in making this decision."