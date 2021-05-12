Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: Jack Eichel wants surgery never performed on NHL player

The "disconnect" mentioned by Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel on Monday stems from his desire to have a medical procedure that's never been done on a National Hockey League player, General Manager Kevyn Adams said.
During a 45-minute end-of-season news conference Wednesday, Adams delivered an opening statement in which he provided a detailed timeline regarding discussions between Eichel and the Sabres' medical staff since the six-year pro played his last game of the season on March 7.
Eichel was diagnosed with a herniated disk in his neck by team doctors and left the state to seek a second opinion. According to Adams, medical experts on both sides agreed that a 12-week period of rest and recovery was the best course of action because it typically allows an athlete to avoid surgery.
Eichel, on the other hand, wanted to have a procedure that Sabres doctors did not feel comfortable with because it's never been done before on an athlete in the NHL.
“It's been speculated and discussed from Jack's camp about potentially having a surgery that's never been done on a National Hockey League player before,” Adams said. “Our doctors aren't comfortable with that.”
“There's a high probability that through a conservative rehab approach, you are able to avoid surgery and you're able to come back and perform at the top of your game,” Adams added. “That is what everybody agreed upon and that’s the hope that we all still have. What I want to make sure you all understand is we’re still in that window.”
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Tuesday night that Eichel wants to undergo an artificial disk replacement. The only notable example of a high-performance athlete having this done is mixed martial artist Chris Weidman, who proclaimed it a success. He's fought three times since returning and suffered an unrelated injury three weeks ago.
Eichel told reporters Monday during his first interview with reporters since March that there's a "disconnect" with the team that's made him ponder his future in Buffalo.
"It's been tough at times," Eichel said. "Right now, I think for me the most important thing is just trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year wherever that might be."
Eichel was limited to only 21 games this season. Drafted second overall in 2015, Eichel also played through an abdominal injury that's bothered him since the 2019-20 season.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.