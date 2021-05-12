Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: Jack Eichel wants surgery never performed on NHL player

The "disconnect" mentioned by Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel on Monday stems from his desire to have a medical procedure that's never been done on a National Hockey League player, General Manager Kevyn Adams said.

During a 45-minute end-of-season news conference Wednesday, Adams delivered an opening statement in which he provided a detailed timeline regarding discussions between Eichel and the Sabres' medical staff since the six-year pro played his last game of the season on March 7.

Eichel was diagnosed with a herniated disk in his neck by team doctors and left the state to seek a second opinion. According to Adams, medical experts on both sides agreed that a 12-week period of rest and recovery was the best course of action because it typically allows an athlete to avoid surgery.

Eichel, on the other hand, wanted to have a procedure that Sabres doctors did not feel comfortable with because it's never been done before on an athlete in the NHL.

“It's been speculated and discussed from Jack's camp about potentially having a surgery that's never been done on a National Hockey League player before,” Adams said. “Our doctors aren't comfortable with that.”

