Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: Guidance from NHL led to decision to play Devils

It appears unlikely that assistant coach Don Granato will be asked to serve in that role. Granato, 53, is considered high-risk given that he endured a near-death experience in November 2019 in which he was placed on a ventilator amid a battle with pneumonia and an infection in his blood. It’s possible the Sabres could shift Granato to an eye-in-the-sky role in which he can still provide guidance to the forwards and power-play units. His spot on the bench could potentially be taken by director of player development Matt Ellis.

“I've had some just real honest conversations with Donnie,” said Adams. “I know that Ralph has as well, and we're going to kind of see how this plays out over the next few days. But he's an incredibly important part of our staff. … We'll make those calls as we get closer, but ultimately, it'll be us supporting Donnie to what he feels the most comfortable with based on what he's been through in the past."

Adams has received no indication that the Sabres may be forced to play fewer than 56 games as speculation mounts that the NHL will use points percentage to determine final standings. Prior to the postponements Monday, Buffalo was scheduled to play 46 games in 86 days, capped by the regular-season finale in Pittsburgh on May 8. The challenge ahead will increase in difficulty if Krueger and others aren’t available when play resumes.

“I’m talking to him multiple times every day,” Adams said of Krueger. “I feel very comfortable that he’s being looked after from our doctors and trainers. … As we get into next week, we certainly hope that Ralph is asymptomatic and comes out of the protocols and he’s ready to go when we play our next game.”

