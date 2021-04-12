Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: Don Granato 'in the mix' to be full-time head coach

Granato has prioritized the development of young players, rewarding forwards Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Asplund with prominent roles. Defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju also are having success since Granato took over.

Adams is not in a rush to hire anyone. It appears his plan is to continue the search into the offseason, but Granato has brought a style of play and structure that fit Adams’ vision for the Sabres.

Here are five additional takeaways from Adams’ press conference Monday:

Sabres' Jack Eichel will 'still be out for a while,' GM says "He was again recently looked at by the doctors. There's been a slight improvement from before," Adams said. "That’s as far as I want to go. Where that puts him in terms of return, we’ll have to see."

1. The Sabres are preparing for Jack Eichel to miss the final 15 games of the season. Adams tried to strike an optimistic tone Monday when discussing Eichel’s status, saying that the 24-year-old captain showed progress during a recent checkup as he works his way back from an upper-body injury that has kept him out of the Sabres’ lineup since March 7.

Yet, this was the first time anyone in the organization mentioned the possibility that Eichel may not return for the regular-season finale in Pittsburgh on May 8.