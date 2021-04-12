Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: Don Granato 'in the mix' to be full-time head coach

Don Granato isn’t behind the bench to simply oversee the Buffalo Sabres playing out the string on a 10th consecutive season outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The 53-year-old coach is amid an extended interview to remove the interim title and run the team in a full-time capacity for the 2021-22 season. Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams confirmed to reporters in the aftermath of the trade deadline Monday that Granato is a legitimate candidate to remain in the job.
"One thing has quickly become apparent: Granato may have been hired simply to keep the seat warm for somebody else, but he has a real chance to keep his candidacy growing," writes Mike Harrington.
“I think from the beginning, I always thought that Donnie should be part of this conversation, regardless of what happens exactly on the wins and losses of our team,” Adams said. “But yeah, this is an amazing opportunity for Donnie to implement how he sees things and what he would do and not just talking about it, but actually doing it. … Donnie Granato is a person that I absolutely think is in the mix for this and should be. He’s a great hockey guy, he’s a great person, and I think the important thing is the players do have a lot of respect for him and that goes a long way as well.”
The Sabres have gone 4-2-2 since snapping a franchise-record 18-game winless streak. Granato, who came to Buffalo in June 2019 as an assistant coach, quickly revamped the way the Sabres practice and play by implementing a system that allows talented defensemen to contribute offensively and creates space for forwards to have success in transition.
Granato has prioritized the development of young players, rewarding forwards Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Asplund with prominent roles. Defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju also are having success since Granato took over.
Adams is not in a rush to hire anyone. It appears his plan is to continue the search into the offseason, but Granato has brought a style of play and structure that fit Adams’ vision for the Sabres.
Here are five additional takeaways from Adams’ press conference Monday:
"He was again recently looked at by the doctors. There's been a slight improvement from before," Adams said. "That’s as far as I want to go. Where that puts him in terms of return, we’ll have to see."
1. The Sabres are preparing for Jack Eichel to miss the final 15 games of the season. Adams tried to strike an optimistic tone Monday when discussing Eichel’s status, saying that the 24-year-old captain showed progress during a recent checkup as he works his way back from an upper-body injury that has kept him out of the Sabres’ lineup since March 7.
Yet, this was the first time anyone in the organization mentioned the possibility that Eichel may not return for the regular-season finale in Pittsburgh on May 8.
“In terms of Jack, the update, he was recently again looked at by the doctors and a slight improvement from where he was at before,” Adams said. “I don’t want to go too much further than that, but it does look like he’s still going to be out for a while, so where that puts him in terms of return, we’ll have to see. It would be great get him in, even if it was late in the season, but I’m just not sure. So, we’re going to have some more conversations over the next couple days, bring everybody on the same page with our doctors.”
Eichel was stricken by struggles with finishing scoring chances, as he totaled two goals with 16 assists while averaging 20:29 of ice time in 21 games prior to the injury. His name will inevitably come up as a possible trade target for contenders this summer, but Adams has prioritized building a relationship with the face of the franchise. The two spoke in detail after Ralph Krueger was fired March 17.
2. Acquiring draft picks was part of the plan. Adams discovered during the draft in October that fewer picks limit a general manager’s options. The Sabres had only five selections across seven rounds, beginning with winger Jack Quinn at eighth overall.
Buffalo had additional picks when the virtual draft began, but Adams used those assets to move up for players his staff targeted, particularly winger J.J. Peterka in the second round. The Sabres acquired five 2021 draft picks ahead of this trade deadline, including selections in the second and third rounds.
Not only will this give Adams ammunition to potentially move up in the draft, he can also use these to barter with the Seattle Kraken to not select a specific player in the expansion draft. Although CapFriendly.com projects the Sabres will have $32.5 million in salary-cap space for next season, it is unlikely Adams will be active in unrestricted free agency. Trades are an easier way to improve the roster, and draft picks will help.
Buffalo owns 10 picks across seven rounds, including the best odds to select first overall. The draft is scheduled for July 23-24.
“Draft picks are currency, and besides building your pipeline, which I think has been lacking, you can also use that currency in other ways,” Adams said. “You can package picks together to potentially acquire players. You can package picks together to move up in the draft. Maybe we need some pick for expansion reasons to help yourself.”
Adams traded Hall and retained half of Hall's $8 million cap hit and traded Curtis Lazar. And didn't get a first-round draft pick in return.
3. Adams’ search for an assistant general manager will continue: Expiring contracts, particularly those for Taylor Hall and Brandon Montour, made the trade deadline a priority for Adams. His discussions with candidates for the assistant general manager opening continued, though.
Adams told reporters he’s had “very, very serious conversations” with one potential candidate over the past week and has spoken with several people about the vacancy. Those talks will continue, as Adams plans to prioritize replenishing a department that lost 21 employees in the hours after former General Manager Jason Botterill was fired in June.
“It’s a priority,” Adams said. “It’s a huge hire in terms of how we’re putting together the hockey department and structure and, like I said before, we need to build the front office back up. We need to hire more scouts, we need to make sure that we’re putting the pieces in place from our front office right through the scouting department, player development department and just make sure that as we move forward, we’re having the right people in the right positions.”
"I kind of hit my stride in Buffalo and I want to go off what I learned there and continue that with the Bruins," Lazar said.
4. The Sabres weren’t eager to part with Curtis Lazar. The 26-year-old center was under contract through next season with a $800,000 cap hit and was a key cog on the Sabres’ penalty kill during his two seasons in Buffalo. He also brought secondary scoring in a bottom-six, checking line role.
However, the Bruins insisted on Lazar being included in the deal, and the Sabres preferred Anders Bjork’s offensive upside over the Lazar’s strengths defensively. Bjork, 24, is under contract through 2022-23 with an annual cap hit of $1.6 million and has scored 16 goals across 168 regular-season games in Boston, but he averaged only 12:30 ice time per game during that span.
“He’s a good hockey player and plays his role well,” Adams said of Lazar. “So, yeah, it’s the hard part of this business, especially when you’re talking about quality people and having to make hard decisions. I think from our perspective, we feel that we had a chance with a player like Bjork to have a bigger impact on the offensive side of the game with an expanded role than maybe where Curtis’ role was.”